20,000+ Witness the Launch of AWPL 2.0 at Indira Gandhi Stadium by SKIL Events

In a defining moment for India’s event management and direct selling industries, SKIL Events brought to life one of the largest, most ambitious corporate event ever staged — the Launch of AWPL 2.0. With over 20,000 attendees, 8 product categories, and an unprecedented 250+ product launches in a single day, this event didn’t just set benchmarks — it rewrote the rulebook. Hosted at the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi, this grand finale of AWPL’s 34-city Vijay Rath Mahotsav as more than an event — it was a historic celebration of vision, scale, and transformation.

At the core of this monumental journey stands Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Managing Director of AWPL — a pioneer whose leadership has empowered over a million lives. His bold vision for AWPL 2.0 wasn’t just about launching products; it was about launching dreams, opportunities, and a future-ready ecosystem for entrepreneurs across India. “The Launch of AWPL 2.0 is not just a milestone for us, it’s a statement to the industry. SKIL Events ensured that this statement was delivered with impact, precision, and grandeur. They’ve not only met expectations — they’ve outperformed them at every level, turning a vision into an unforgettable reality,” said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD, AWPL. “This wasn’t just an event; it was the beginning of a new era.”

Record-Breaking Execution Coordinating 250+ product launches, managing live performances, integrating complex tech setups, and engaging a 20,000-strong audience — all within tight timelines — demanded more than operational excellence. It required a culture of creativity, agility, and flawless collaboration. SKIL Events, known for thriving under high-stakes scenarios, once again demonstrated why it’s a leader in experiential event management. Every element, from scripting to stagecraft, was meticulously designed to reflect AWPL’s ethos and future-forward approach.

From the first spotlight to the final standing ovation, the Launch of AWPL 2.0 was a masterclass in blending cutting-edge technology, cultural vibrance, and world-class entertainment: A powerful live performance by a legendary singer, who unveiled AWPL’s official Asclepius Anthem, igniting a wave of pride and passion across the stadium.

Launch of spices Category by Celebrity MasterChef – Gaurav Khanna

The charismatic hosting duo Vishal Malhotra and Priyanka Bhalla kept the energy soaring throughout the marathon event.

Show-stopping performances, including: A high-octane Bhangra act by Folking Desi, one of India’s finest. An unexpected and electrifying Flash Mob. Futuristic experiences with the LED Touch Cube for product launches, a story-driven LED Interactive Act, and a mesmerizing LED Tron Dance Performance.

