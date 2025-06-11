ADVERTISE WITH TDM Testing

Building Better Brands!
What is your advertising campaign objective?
We don’t offer ad products, we offer digital marketing campaigns designed to achieve your specific objectives. These integrated solutions include custom Native content, online banner advertising, targeted email marketing, contests and interviews
Our mobile-first website and email newsletters deliver maximum impact for your creatives.
Our advertising platform, Google DoubleClick, delivers targeted ads to the markets you want to engage.
We use Sendgrid email marketing platform for far-reaching messaging with impact.
Our native content approach leverages a combination of the best journalists and SEO strongmen.
The content we create will become an asset for your brand that will last far beyond the initial campaign.
All of our solutions are backed by unmatched data and analytics reporting – we live on data.
Join The Community
on June 23, 2025
SEAHIS 2025 – Dusit Thani Bangkok, 23/24 June
on August 13, 2025
Digital Travel APAC Singapore – 12-13 August
on August 26, 2025
PATA Travel Mart 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
on September 1, 2025
Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Phuket (PHIST 2025)
on September 2, 2025
ITB India 2025, Mumbai India
on September 4, 2025
ITE HCMC 2025
on September 23, 2025
IT&CMA and CTW APAC 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
- C9 Hotelworks: Koh Samui tourism and hospitality grew steadily in early 2025
- Philippine Airlines honours cabin crews on International Flight Attendant Day
- Finalists announced for Stelliers Asia 2025 Awards
- Qantas Group to shutter Jetstar Asia
- Currensea: more cruise passengers are opting for card payments onboard
- Here’s to the silver travellers
Join The Community