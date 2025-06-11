 ADVERTISE WITH TDM Testing

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Building Better Brands!

SCHEDULE A ZOOM CALL HERE

What is your advertising campaign objective?

We don’t offer ad products, we offer digital marketing campaigns designed to achieve your specific objectives. These integrated solutions include custom Native content, online banner advertising, targeted email marketing, contests and interviews
Our mobile-first website and email newsletters deliver maximum impact for your creatives.
Our advertising platform, Google DoubleClick, delivers targeted ads to the markets you want to engage.
We use Sendgrid email marketing platform for far-reaching messaging with impact.
Our native content approach leverages a combination of the best journalists and SEO strongmen.
The content we create will become an asset for your brand that will last far beyond the initial campaign.
All of our solutions are backed by unmatched data and analytics reporting – we live on data.
SCHEDULE A ZOOM CALL HERE

Join The Community

Partner Content

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Bali Dynasty Resort adds fun new facilities, boosting its place as a top family resort in Bali

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok offers great stays, wonderful wellness and delightful dining

Sustainable Travel: A New Era in Business Travel

Cash-in on the travel and hospitality boom in APAC with the right PMS

Thought Leadership Centre

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Cash-in on the travel and hospitality boom in APAC with the right PMS

A Single Guest Itinerary ensures that your hotel’s rooms get booked!

‘Power of Personalisation’ helps drive event bookings

Get tech-agile with AI-driven Hospitality Solutions from Agilysys

Step up your spa revenue with Agilysys Spa

Partnering with Agilysys for InfoGenesis POS Solutions

68% of APAC travellers would increase their hotel spending for personalised experiences: Agilysys

Hoteliers need the right tools to ‘Gear-up’ for the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024

IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Company Logo

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

18 Centara properties honoured at Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards 2025

Centara Hotels & Resorts announces an exclusive offer as it opens its latest property

Centara has a successful run at ITB Berlin 2025

Centara Hotels & Resorts introduces The Centara Collection

Centara Hotels & Resorts in exciting times with new happenings at top Thai tourist destinations

Centara Hotels & Resorts: A legacy of Thai hospitality

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives opens for fantastic family holidays this November

Centara Hotels & Resorts embarks on strategic partnership with L’Oreal

Centara Hotels & Resorts welcomes guests to Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui

IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Company Logo

Industry Events
on June 23, 2025

SEAHIS 2025 – Dusit Thani Bangkok, 23/24 June

on August 13, 2025

Digital Travel APAC Singapore – 12-13 August

on August 26, 2025

PATA Travel Mart 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand

on September 1, 2025

Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Phuket (PHIST 2025)

on September 2, 2025

ITB India 2025, Mumbai India

on September 4, 2025

ITE HCMC 2025

on September 23, 2025

IT&CMA and CTW APAC 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Resource Center
Digital Magazine

Read Here

Advertise

Sign Up

Inspiring Stories In Travel

IWTA interviews Nikkie Randhawa-Singh on Women’s Leadership, Global Growth & Finding Balance in Every Chapter

IWTA interviews Lina Abdullah on Powering Women’s Leadership in Hospitality

IWTA Roundtable – Women leaders push boundaries despite structural, personal barriers

IWTA speaks with Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, All Ladakh Hotel

Join The Community

Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/