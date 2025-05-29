Travel Daily Media

Air India Unveils ‘There is an Air About India’ Campaign

Airlines and Aviation
India

Air India has unveiled a new campaign, ‘There is an Air About India’, a tribute to the new India that is bold, joyous, confident, and resoundingly vibrant. The campaign, which includes an OOH segment, print ads and a stunning digital film, captures the essence of a nation on the rise that Air India is proud to carry around the world.

Conceptualised and produced in partnership with creative agency McCann, the digital film’s centrepiece is the rap-style soundtrack composed by renowned music director Sneha Khanwalkar, with vocals by emerging rap artist Aarya Jadhao. The film blends rhythmic storytelling, sharp transitions, and stunning visuals — capturing the soul of India, from bustling metros to remote heartlands.

Each beat and verse weaves together the diverse cultural fabric of India — its colours, cuisines, communities, and ambitions. From traditional performances and spiritual motifs to modern skylines and global aspirations, the narrative culminates in a powerful refrain “There is an Air about India” and that Air India is proud to carry it around the world.

After its return to the Tata group in 2022, Air India is in the middle of a five-year transformation – Vihaan.AI – to evolve into a world-class global airline that matches the aspirations of new India.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world where the number of airports has doubled in the last decade and over 350 million passengers took to the skies last year. Air India is building a world-class airline that reflects the warmth, ambition, and spirit of India. For this, the airline has ordered 570 new aircraft, is undergoing a $400 million retrofit program for its legacy fleet and as part of building the Indian aviation ecosystem, it has set up South Asia’s largest aviation training academy and is setting up a state-of-the-art MRO facility and flying school. Air India is proud to be driving this transformation in Indian aviation.

 

 

