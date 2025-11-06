Air New Zealand launches Next Generation Aircraft demonstrator programme

Air New Zealand and BETA Technologies formally launched the airline’s Next Generation Aircraft technical demonstrator programme today, 6th November.

This unique programme marks a major milestone for electric aircraft innovation in New Zealand.

The BETA ALIA CX300, the first electric aircraft to carry the Air New Zealand name, will fly a series of flights across the country over the next four months.

In Hamilton, the aircraft will begin an intensive proving programme before travelling south to Wellington via Taupō, Napier, and Palmerston North. Once in Wellington, it will prepare for Cook Strait crossings to Blenheim by the end of January.

The aircraft’s arrival and initial flights follow months of preparation between Air New Zealand, US-based BETA Technologies, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and airport partners to safely operate and monitor the aircraft in New Zealand conditions.

A collaborative partnership

The four-month demonstrator programme will see Air New Zealand pilots Andrew Mercer and James Owen work alongside BETA’s flight operations and engineering team to undertake flights in a range of conditions, flight manoeuvres and routes, building knowledge and training systems not only for New Zealand, but globally.

Airline CEO Nikhil Ravishankar says the programme represents another step in the airline’s long-term innovation and fleet strategy.

As he puts it: “60 percent of regional flights in New Zealand are less than 350 kilometres, and around 85 percent of our electricity is renewable, making it the perfect laboratory for next generation aircraft. While new propulsion technologies are still developing, BETA is leading the way and we’re witnessing a true technology step-change.”

Ravishankar added that New Zealand is a country with a pioneering spirit and has always been a fantastic place to try new things.

He said: “In bringing the ALIA CX300 to New Zealand, we’ve experienced true collaboration, a world-leading global innovator in BETA Technologies working with Kiwi engineers, pilots, regulators and airports, all focused on understanding how this emerging technology can be safely and practically integrated into the New Zealand airspace when it’s scalable and ready.”

For his part, BETA Technologies’ head of global sales Simon Newitt opines that operating in New Zealand provides invaluable insights for the aircraft’s global deployment.

Newitt said: “Launching this programme is an exciting moment for BETA, as it marks the early stages of operations with Air New Zealand. Our aircraft are designed to carry out all types of flight missions, and this programme represents the next step in validating and preparing our technology for rigorous, real-world environments.”

He explained that this particular collaboration between airline, regulator, and infrastructure partners sets an example for how the aviation industry can continue to progress and innovate while safely bringing lower-emission, lower-cost, next-generation aircraft into service.

A hub for learning and new technologies

Meanwhile, Hamilton Airport CEO Mark Morgan says the airport is proud to host the first New Zealand phase of flying for the BETA ALIA CX300.

Morgan enthused: “The Hamilton airspace is a great place to learn and understand the systems, infrastructure, and logistics that will one day support next-generation aircraft across the country, and we’re excited to be part of that learning for the future.”

Kane Patena, director and CEO of New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority, pointed out that the technical demonstrator allows the CAA to better understand emerging aircraft systems and inform the regulatory frameworks needed to support their safe integration into New Zealand’s aviation network.

According to Patena: “Emerging aviation technologies don’t always fit into existing rules, so it's our job to facilitate a clear pathway that helps operators safely bring these technologies into New Zealand’s unique aviation system.”