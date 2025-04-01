With the vacation season coming up in the Philippines, AirAsia Philippines reports that it has received more than 500,000 forward bookings for April and May.

In the same statement released on Monday, 31st March, the low-cost airline also announced that Boracay was the top destination among the domestic routes booked by passengers.

The airline also noted a significant increase in demand for Cebu, Iloilo, Palawan, and Tagbilaran.

In terms of global routes, the most popular bookings were for Taiwan and Japan.

Seats up for grabs

With the Holy Week and summer holidays coming up, AirAsia Philippines also announced a seat sale which kicked off on the 31st and will run until Sunday, 6th April.

Fares can go as low as PHP 44 each on over 400,000 seats and may be booked for trips flying between 31st March and 30th September 2025.

According to airline spokesperson Steve Dailisan: “Coupled with a lower fuel surcharge cost for the month of April, there’s no stopping from making that memorable trip, affordable and within reach.”