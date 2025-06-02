Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds: IATA

Reports
Global

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced updates to  its 2025 airline industry financial outlook, showing improved profitability over 2024 and resilience in  the face of global economic and political shifts.  

Highlights from the expected 2025 financial performance include: 

  • Net profits at $36.0 billion, improved from the $32.4 billion earned in 2024, but slightly down  on the previously projected $36.6 billion (December 2024).
  • Net profit margin at 3.7%, improved from the 3.4% earned in 2024 and the previously  projected 3.6%.
  • Return on invested capital at 6.7%, improved from the 6.6% earned in 2024 and largely  unchanged from previous projections.
  • Operating profits at $66.0 billion, improved from an estimated $61.9 billion in 2024, but  down from the previously projected $67.5 billion.
  • Total revenues at a record high of $979 billion (+1.3% on 2024, but below the $1 trillion  previously projected).
  • Total expenses at $913 billion (+1.0% on 2024, but below the previously projected $940  billion).
  • Total traveler numbers reaching a record high 4.99 billion (+4% on 2024, but below the  previously projected 5.22 billion).
  • Total air cargo volumes reaching 69 million tonnes (+0.6% on 2024, but below the  previously projected 72.5 million tonnes).

The first half of 2025 has brought significant uncertainties to global markets. Nonetheless, by many  measures including net profits, it will still be a better year for airlines than 2024, although slightly  below our previous projections. The biggest positive driver is the price of jet fuel which has fallen  13% compared with 2024 and 1% below previous estimates. Moreover, we anticipate airlines flying  more people and more cargo in 2025 than they did in 2024, even if previous demand projections  have been dented by trade tensions and falls in consumer confidence. The result is an improvement  of net margins from 3.4% in 2024 to 3.7% in 2025. That’s still about half the average profitability across all industries. But considering the headwinds, it’s a strong result that demonstrates the  resilience that airlines have worked hard to fortify,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Perspective 

“Perspective is critical to put into context such large industry-wide aggregate figures. Earning a $36  billion profit is significant. But that equates to just $7.20 per passenger per segment. It’s still a thin  buffer and any new tax, increase in airport or navigation charge, demand shock or costly regulation  will quickly put the industry’s resilience to the test. Policymakers who rely on airlines as the core of a  value chain that employs 86.5 million people and supports 3.9% of global economic activity, must  keep this clearly in focus,” said Walsh.

Outlook Drivers 

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the traditional driver of airline economics. However, although global  GDP growth is expected to fall from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.5% in 2025, airline profitability is expected to  improve. This is largely on the back of falling oil prices. Meanwhile, continued strong employment and  moderating inflation projections are expected to keep demand growing, even if not as fast as  previously projected.

Efficiency is another significant driver of the outlook. Passenger load factors are expected to reach  an all-time high in 2025 with a full-year average of 84.0%, as fleet expansion and modernization  remains challenging amid supply chain failures in the aerospace sector.

Overall, total revenues are expected to grow by 1.3%, outpacing a 1.0% increase in total expenses,  shoring up industry profitability.

Revenue 

Industry revenues are expected to reach a historic high of $979 billion in 2025 (+1.3% on 2024).  Passenger Revenues 

Passenger revenues are expected to reach $693 billion in 2025 (+1.6% on 2024), an all-time high.  This will be bolstered by an additional $144 billion in ancillary revenues (+6.7% on 2024).

Passenger growth (measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers/RPK) is expected to be 5.8%—a  significant normalization after the exceptional double-digit growth of the pandemic recovery.

It is expected that passenger yields will fall by 4.0% compared with 2024. This is largely reflective of  the impact of lower oil prices and strong industry competition. This will continue the trend of travelers  benefiting from ever-more affordable air travel. The real average return airfare (in 2024 US dollars) is  expected to be $374 in 2025. This is 40% below 2014 levels.

IATA’s April 2025 polling data supports projections for demand growth:

  • Some 40% of respondents expect to travel more over the next 12 months than they did in the  previous 12-month period. The majority (53%) said that they expect to travel as much as they  did in the previous 12 months. Only 6% reported that they expect to travel less.

2 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

  • Some 47% of respondents expect to spend more on travel over the next 12 months than they  did in the previous 12 months. An almost equal proportion (45%) expect to spend the same on  travel over the next 12 months while only 8% expect to spend less.
  • Although 85% expected trade tensions to impact the economy in which they reside and 73%  expect to be personally impacted, 68% of business travelers (50% of those polled) expected  increased business travel amid trade tensions to visit customers, and 65% said trade tensions  would have no impact on their travel habits.

Cargo Revenues 

Cargo revenues are expected to be $142 billion in 2025 (-4.7% on 2024).

This is primarily based on the expected impact of reduced GDP growth largely influenced by trade dampening protectionist measures, including tariffs. As a result, air cargo growth is expected to slow  to 0.7% in 2025 (from 11.3% in 2024). The cargo yield is also expected to reduce by 5.2%, reflecting  a combination of slower demand growth and lower oil prices.

Although significant uncertainty remains on how trade tensions will evolve over the year, as of April  cargo demand was holding up well with a 5.8% year-on-year increase.

Expenses 

Industry expenses are expected to grow to $913 billion in 2025 (+1.0% on 2024).

Jet fuel is expected to average $86/barrel in 2025 (well below the $99 average in 2024), translating  into a total fuel bill of $236 billion, accounting for 25.8% of all operating costs. This is $25 billion lower  than the $261 billion in 2024. Recent financial data show minimal fuel hedging activity over the past  year, indicating that airlines will generally benefit from the reduced fuel cost. It is not expected that  fuel will be impacted by trade tensions.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production is expected to grow to two million tonnes (Mt) in 2025,  accounting for just 0.7% of airline fuel use. SAF production will double from the 1 Mt produced in  2024 (all of which was purchased by airlines), but production needs an exponential expansion to meet  the demands of the industry’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

IATA estimates that the average cost of SAF in 2024 was 3.1 times that of jet fuel, for a total  additional cost of $1.6 billion. In 2025, the global average cost for SAF is expected to be 4.2 times  that of jet fuel. This extra cost is largely the result of SAF 'compliance fees’ being levied by European  fuel suppliers to hedge their potential costs as a result of European SAF mandates to include 2% SAF  in the jet fuel supply.

“The behavior of fuel suppliers in fulfilling the SAF mandates is an outrage. The cost of achieving net  zero carbon emissions by 2050 is estimated to be an enormous $4.7 trillion. Fuel suppliers must stop  profiteering on the limited SAF supplies available and ramp up production to meet the legitimate  needs of their customers,” said Walsh.

3 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

The cost of the Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Airlines (CORSIA) to airlines is  expected to reach $1 billion in 2025. The market for CORSIA credits will grow, but Guyana is the only  country to have issued certificates for the high-quality credits that the scheme requires.

Fleet/Supply Chain 

The aircraft backlog exceeds 17,000 (sharply up from the 10,000-11,000 pre-pandemic), with an  implied wait time of 14 years. Should states exit from a multilateral agreement exempting aircraft  from tariffs, supply chain constraints and production limitations could be further aggravated.

Supply chain issues have had significant negative impacts on airlines: driving-up leasing costs,  increasing the average fleet age to 15 years (from 13 in 2015), cutting the fleet replacement rate to  half the 5-6% of 2020, and reducing the efficiency of fleet utilization (using larger aircraft than  needed on some routes, for example).

In 2025, 1,692 aircraft are expected to be delivered. Although this would mark the highest level since  2018, it is almost 26% lower than year-ago estimates. Further downward revisions are likely, given  that supply chain issues are expected to persist in 2025 and possibly to the end of the decade.

Engine problems and a shortage of spare parts exacerbate the situation and have caused record high groundings of certain aircraft types. The number of aircraft younger than 10 years in storage is  currently more than 1,100, constituting 3.8% of the total fleet compared with 1.3% between 2015  and 2018. Nearly 70% of these grounded aircraft are equipped with PW1000G engines.

“Manufacturers continue to let their airline customers down. Every airline is frustrated that these  problems have persisted so long. And indications that it could take until the end of the decade to fix  them are off-the-chart unacceptable!” said Walsh.

Risks 

With ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the most significant risks to the industry  outlook include:

  • Conflict: The resolution of conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war would have a benefit for  airlines in reconnecting de-linked economies and reopening airspace. Conversely, any  expansion of military activity could have a dampening effect.
  • Trade tensions: Tariffs and prolonged trade wars dampen demand for air cargo and  potentially travel. Additionally, the uncertainty over how the Trump Administration’s trade  policies will evolve could hold back critical business decisions that drive economic activity,  and with it the demand for air cargo and business travel.
  • Fragmentation: Global standards have always been critical for aviation. Fragmentation of  global standards or weakening of multilateral institutions and agreements could bring  additional costs to airlines with a more complex or unstable regulatory environment. This  includes the evolution of policies on climate, trade, facilitation and a myriad of other matters  impacting airline strategic decision-making and operations.

4 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

  • Oil prices: Oil prices are a major driver of airline profitability. The complex array of factors  impacting oil prices (including economic growth projections, the amount of extraction activity  undertaken, policies on decarbonization, sanctions, availability of refining capacity, and  transport blockages) can produce quick shifts in pricing volatility with significant impact on  airline financial prospects.

Regional Roundup 

All regions are expected to deliver collective net profits in 2025. Most will see their financial  performance improve compared with 2024, with Latin America being the exception. Profitability,  however, varies widely by carrier and by region. The collective net profit margin of African airlines is  expected to be the weakest at 1.3% while carriers in the Middle East are forecast to be the strongest  at 8.7%.

North America  

2024 Net Profit (e) (net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$11.5 b

(3.5%)

$10.1

$12.7 b

(4.0%)

$11.1

+0.4%

+1.3%

 

North America will generate the highest absolute profit among the regions even as it is expected to  be affected by a slowdown in the US economy, with increased tariffs likely to erode both consumer  and business sentiment, dampening consumption and investment. The persistent shortage of pilots  and engine reliability problems, particularly in the low-cost sector, will limit growth in the region.

Europe

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$9.6 b

(3.8%)

$11.3 b

(4.3%)

+6.0%

+5.9%

 

5 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

$8.0

$8.9

 

Europe is expected to benefit from strong passenger demand, driven by growth in the low-cost  sector. More of their aircraft fleet will return to service following engine-related grounding, and the  EU’s open skies agreements with North Africa will provide market opportunities. A stronger Euro will  boost profitability for all carriers in the region with costs (such as fuel) mainly denominated in US  dollars.

Asia Pacific 

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$4.0 b

(1.6%)

$2.3

$4.9 b

(1.9%)

$2.6

+9.0%

+6.9%

 

Asia Pacific is the largest market in terms of RPK, with China accounting for over 40% of the region’s  traffic. Passenger demand is expected to be strong given the relaxation in visa requirements in  several Asian countries, particularly China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. This will support both  international tourism and travel within the region. However, the economic landscape poses some  challenges, with the GDP forecast for the region, particularly China, having been revised down.  Although flights between China and the United States are still limited to 100 weekly frequencies and  significantly below pre-COVID levels, overcapacity issues are showing signs of improvement due to  better fleet deployment between domestic and international travel.

Latin America

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$1.3 b

$1.1 b

+5.8%

+7.8%

 

6 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

(2.8%)

$4.1

(2.4%)

$3.4

 

Latin America is home to some airlines that are thriving and others that are experiencing significant  financial difficulties. The region’s airlines continue to be impacted by weak domestic currencies as  major cost items, such as fleet expenses and debt servicing, are paid in US dollars. Argentina’s  signing of open skies agreements with a number of countries is positive and will enhance  connectivity and competition for the benefit of airlines and passengers. However, the proposed  26.5% VAT on tickets in Brazil could have a significant impact on the market. This is the only region to  see profitability decrease compared with 2024.

Middle East 

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$6.1 b

(8.9%)

$28.5

$6.2 b

(8.7%)

$27.2

+6.4%

+4.6%

 

The Middle East will generate the highest net profit per passenger among the regions. Robust  economic performance is supporting strong air travel demand, both for business and leisure travel.  However, with delays in aircraft delivery, the region will see limitations in capacity as airlines embark  on retrofit projects to modernize their fleet, hence limiting growth.

Africa

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$0.2 b

$0.2 b

+8.0%

+7.3%

 

7 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

(1.0%)

$1.2

(1.1%)

$1.3

 

Africa’s carriers face high operational costs and a low propensity for air travel expenditure in many  of their home markets. A shortage of aircraft and spare parts is dampening growth in the region. The  shortage of foreign currency in some economies, particularly US dollars, is adding to the region’s  challenges. Despite these challenges, there is sustained demand for air travel in Africa.

The Traveler’s Viewpoint 

Air travel delivers value to consumers. An April 2025 public opinion poll (commissioned by IATA  covering 14 countries with 6,500 respondents who have taken at least one trip in the last 12 months)  revealed that 97% of travelers expressed satisfaction with their travel (58% indicating they were  highly satisfied). Moreover, 89% agreed that air travel makes their lives better, 81% appreciated the  availability of choice in travel planning, and 78% agreed that air travel is good value for money.

Passengers are counting on a safe, sustainable, efficient, and profitable airline industry. IATA public  opinion polling demonstrated the important role that travelers see the airline industry playing:

  • 90% agreed that air travel is a necessity for modern life
  • 90% agreed that air connectivity is critical to the economy
  • 89% said that air travel has a positive impact on societies
  • 82% said that the global air transport network is a key contributor to the UN Sustainable  Development Goals
  • 84% care about the success of the aviation industry
  • 88% care about their ability to fly in the future

The air transport industry is committed to its goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.  Travelers are expressing high levels of confidence in this endeavor with 81% agreeing that the  industry is demonstrating a commitment to work together to achieve this ambitious aim. Some 77%  agreed that aviation leaders are taking the climate challenge seriously, significantly above the 64%  recorded for government leaders and 60% for the oil sector.

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced updates to  its 2025 airline industry financial outlook, showing improved profitability over 2024 and resilience in  the face of global economic and political shifts.  

Highlights from the expected 2025 financial performance include: 

  • Net profits at $36.0 billion, improved from the $32.4 billion earned in 2024, but slightly down  on the previously projected $36.6 billion (December 2024).
  • Net profit margin at 3.7%, improved from the 3.4% earned in 2024 and the previously  projected 3.6%.
  • Return on invested capital at 6.7%, improved from the 6.6% earned in 2024 and largely  unchanged from previous projections.
  • Operating profits at $66.0 billion, improved from an estimated $61.9 billion in 2024, but  down from the previously projected $67.5 billion.
  • Total revenues at a record high of $979 billion (+1.3% on 2024, but below the $1 trillion  previously projected).
  • Total expenses at $913 billion (+1.0% on 2024, but below the previously projected $940  billion).
  • Total traveler numbers reaching a record high 4.99 billion (+4% on 2024, but below the  previously projected 5.22 billion).
  • Total air cargo volumes reaching 69 million tonnes (+0.6% on 2024, but below the  previously projected 72.5 million tonnes).

The first half of 2025 has brought significant uncertainties to global markets. Nonetheless, by many  measures including net profits, it will still be a better year for airlines than 2024, although slightly  below our previous projections. The biggest positive driver is the price of jet fuel which has fallen  13% compared with 2024 and 1% below previous estimates. Moreover, we anticipate airlines flying  more people and more cargo in 2025 than they did in 2024, even if previous demand projections  have been dented by trade tensions and falls in consumer confidence. The result is an improvement  of net margins from 3.4% in 2024 to 3.7% in 2025. That’s still about half the average profitability across all industries. But considering the headwinds, it’s a strong result that demonstrates the  resilience that airlines have worked hard to fortify,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Perspective 

“Perspective is critical to put into context such large industry-wide aggregate figures. Earning a $36  billion profit is significant. But that equates to just $7.20 per passenger per segment. It’s still a thin  buffer and any new tax, increase in airport or navigation charge, demand shock or costly regulation  will quickly put the industry’s resilience to the test. Policymakers who rely on airlines as the core of a  value chain that employs 86.5 million people and supports 3.9% of global economic activity, must  keep this clearly in focus,” said Walsh.

Outlook Drivers 

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the traditional driver of airline economics. However, although global  GDP growth is expected to fall from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.5% in 2025, airline profitability is expected to  improve. This is largely on the back of falling oil prices. Meanwhile, continued strong employment and  moderating inflation projections are expected to keep demand growing, even if not as fast as  previously projected.

Efficiency is another significant driver of the outlook. Passenger load factors are expected to reach  an all-time high in 2025 with a full-year average of 84.0%, as fleet expansion and modernization  remains challenging amid supply chain failures in the aerospace sector.

Overall, total revenues are expected to grow by 1.3%, outpacing a 1.0% increase in total expenses,  shoring up industry profitability.

Revenue 

Industry revenues are expected to reach a historic high of $979 billion in 2025 (+1.3% on 2024).  Passenger Revenues 

Passenger revenues are expected to reach $693 billion in 2025 (+1.6% on 2024), an all-time high.  This will be bolstered by an additional $144 billion in ancillary revenues (+6.7% on 2024).

Passenger growth (measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers/RPK) is expected to be 5.8%—a  significant normalization after the exceptional double-digit growth of the pandemic recovery.

It is expected that passenger yields will fall by 4.0% compared with 2024. This is largely reflective of  the impact of lower oil prices and strong industry competition. This will continue the trend of travelers  benefiting from ever-more affordable air travel. The real average return airfare (in 2024 US dollars) is  expected to be $374 in 2025. This is 40% below 2014 levels.

IATA’s April 2025 polling data supports projections for demand growth:

  • Some 40% of respondents expect to travel more over the next 12 months than they did in the  previous 12-month period. The majority (53%) said that they expect to travel as much as they  did in the previous 12 months. Only 6% reported that they expect to travel less.

2 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

  • Some 47% of respondents expect to spend more on travel over the next 12 months than they  did in the previous 12 months. An almost equal proportion (45%) expect to spend the same on  travel over the next 12 months while only 8% expect to spend less.
  • Although 85% expected trade tensions to impact the economy in which they reside and 73%  expect to be personally impacted, 68% of business travelers (50% of those polled) expected  increased business travel amid trade tensions to visit customers, and 65% said trade tensions  would have no impact on their travel habits.

Cargo Revenues 

Cargo revenues are expected to be $142 billion in 2025 (-4.7% on 2024).

This is primarily based on the expected impact of reduced GDP growth largely influenced by trade dampening protectionist measures, including tariffs. As a result, air cargo growth is expected to slow  to 0.7% in 2025 (from 11.3% in 2024). The cargo yield is also expected to reduce by 5.2%, reflecting  a combination of slower demand growth and lower oil prices.

Although significant uncertainty remains on how trade tensions will evolve over the year, as of April  cargo demand was holding up well with a 5.8% year-on-year increase.

Expenses 

Industry expenses are expected to grow to $913 billion in 2025 (+1.0% on 2024).

Jet fuel is expected to average $86/barrel in 2025 (well below the $99 average in 2024), translating  into a total fuel bill of $236 billion, accounting for 25.8% of all operating costs. This is $25 billion lower  than the $261 billion in 2024. Recent financial data show minimal fuel hedging activity over the past  year, indicating that airlines will generally benefit from the reduced fuel cost. It is not expected that  fuel will be impacted by trade tensions.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production is expected to grow to two million tonnes (Mt) in 2025,  accounting for just 0.7% of airline fuel use. SAF production will double from the 1 Mt produced in  2024 (all of which was purchased by airlines), but production needs an exponential expansion to meet  the demands of the industry’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

IATA estimates that the average cost of SAF in 2024 was 3.1 times that of jet fuel, for a total  additional cost of $1.6 billion. In 2025, the global average cost for SAF is expected to be 4.2 times  that of jet fuel. This extra cost is largely the result of SAF 'compliance fees’ being levied by European  fuel suppliers to hedge their potential costs as a result of European SAF mandates to include 2% SAF  in the jet fuel supply.

“The behavior of fuel suppliers in fulfilling the SAF mandates is an outrage. The cost of achieving net  zero carbon emissions by 2050 is estimated to be an enormous $4.7 trillion. Fuel suppliers must stop  profiteering on the limited SAF supplies available and ramp up production to meet the legitimate  needs of their customers,” said Walsh.

3 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

The cost of the Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Airlines (CORSIA) to airlines is  expected to reach $1 billion in 2025. The market for CORSIA credits will grow, but Guyana is the only  country to have issued certificates for the high-quality credits that the scheme requires.

Fleet/Supply Chain 

The aircraft backlog exceeds 17,000 (sharply up from the 10,000-11,000 pre-pandemic), with an  implied wait time of 14 years. Should states exit from a multilateral agreement exempting aircraft  from tariffs, supply chain constraints and production limitations could be further aggravated.

Supply chain issues have had significant negative impacts on airlines: driving-up leasing costs,  increasing the average fleet age to 15 years (from 13 in 2015), cutting the fleet replacement rate to  half the 5-6% of 2020, and reducing the efficiency of fleet utilization (using larger aircraft than  needed on some routes, for example).

In 2025, 1,692 aircraft are expected to be delivered. Although this would mark the highest level since  2018, it is almost 26% lower than year-ago estimates. Further downward revisions are likely, given  that supply chain issues are expected to persist in 2025 and possibly to the end of the decade.

Engine problems and a shortage of spare parts exacerbate the situation and have caused record high groundings of certain aircraft types. The number of aircraft younger than 10 years in storage is  currently more than 1,100, constituting 3.8% of the total fleet compared with 1.3% between 2015  and 2018. Nearly 70% of these grounded aircraft are equipped with PW1000G engines.

“Manufacturers continue to let their airline customers down. Every airline is frustrated that these  problems have persisted so long. And indications that it could take until the end of the decade to fix  them are off-the-chart unacceptable!” said Walsh.

Risks 

With ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the most significant risks to the industry  outlook include:

  • Conflict: The resolution of conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war would have a benefit for  airlines in reconnecting de-linked economies and reopening airspace. Conversely, any  expansion of military activity could have a dampening effect.
  • Trade tensions: Tariffs and prolonged trade wars dampen demand for air cargo and  potentially travel. Additionally, the uncertainty over how the Trump Administration’s trade  policies will evolve could hold back critical business decisions that drive economic activity,  and with it the demand for air cargo and business travel.
  • Fragmentation: Global standards have always been critical for aviation. Fragmentation of  global standards or weakening of multilateral institutions and agreements could bring  additional costs to airlines with a more complex or unstable regulatory environment. This  includes the evolution of policies on climate, trade, facilitation and a myriad of other matters  impacting airline strategic decision-making and operations.

4 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

  • Oil prices: Oil prices are a major driver of airline profitability. The complex array of factors  impacting oil prices (including economic growth projections, the amount of extraction activity  undertaken, policies on decarbonization, sanctions, availability of refining capacity, and  transport blockages) can produce quick shifts in pricing volatility with significant impact on  airline financial prospects.

Regional Roundup 

All regions are expected to deliver collective net profits in 2025. Most will see their financial  performance improve compared with 2024, with Latin America being the exception. Profitability,  however, varies widely by carrier and by region. The collective net profit margin of African airlines is  expected to be the weakest at 1.3% while carriers in the Middle East are forecast to be the strongest  at 8.7%.

North America  

2024 Net Profit (e) (net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$11.5 b

(3.5%)

$10.1

$12.7 b

(4.0%)

$11.1

+0.4%

+1.3%

 

North America will generate the highest absolute profit among the regions even as it is expected to  be affected by a slowdown in the US economy, with increased tariffs likely to erode both consumer  and business sentiment, dampening consumption and investment. The persistent shortage of pilots  and engine reliability problems, particularly in the low-cost sector, will limit growth in the region.

Europe

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$9.6 b

(3.8%)

$11.3 b

(4.3%)

+6.0%

+5.9%

 

5 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

$8.0

$8.9

 

Europe is expected to benefit from strong passenger demand, driven by growth in the low-cost  sector. More of their aircraft fleet will return to service following engine-related grounding, and the  EU’s open skies agreements with North Africa will provide market opportunities. A stronger Euro will  boost profitability for all carriers in the region with costs (such as fuel) mainly denominated in US  dollars.

Asia Pacific 

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$4.0 b

(1.6%)

$2.3

$4.9 b

(1.9%)

$2.6

+9.0%

+6.9%

 

Asia Pacific is the largest market in terms of RPK, with China accounting for over 40% of the region’s  traffic. Passenger demand is expected to be strong given the relaxation in visa requirements in  several Asian countries, particularly China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. This will support both  international tourism and travel within the region. However, the economic landscape poses some  challenges, with the GDP forecast for the region, particularly China, having been revised down.  Although flights between China and the United States are still limited to 100 weekly frequencies and  significantly below pre-COVID levels, overcapacity issues are showing signs of improvement due to  better fleet deployment between domestic and international travel.

Latin America

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$1.3 b

$1.1 b

+5.8%

+7.8%

 

6 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

(2.8%)

$4.1

(2.4%)

$3.4

 

Latin America is home to some airlines that are thriving and others that are experiencing significant  financial difficulties. The region’s airlines continue to be impacted by weak domestic currencies as  major cost items, such as fleet expenses and debt servicing, are paid in US dollars. Argentina’s  signing of open skies agreements with a number of countries is positive and will enhance  connectivity and competition for the benefit of airlines and passengers. However, the proposed  26.5% VAT on tickets in Brazil could have a significant impact on the market. This is the only region to  see profitability decrease compared with 2024.

Middle East 

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$6.1 b

(8.9%)

$28.5

$6.2 b

(8.7%)

$27.2

+6.4%

+4.6%

 

The Middle East will generate the highest net profit per passenger among the regions. Robust  economic performance is supporting strong air travel demand, both for business and leisure travel.  However, with delays in aircraft delivery, the region will see limitations in capacity as airlines embark  on retrofit projects to modernize their fleet, hence limiting growth.

Africa

2024 Net Profit (e) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Net Profit (f) 

(net margin) 

Per passenger

2025 Demand (RPK) 

2025 Capacity (ASK)

$0.2 b

$0.2 b

+8.0%

+7.3%

 

7 Airline Profitability to Strengthen Slightly in 2025 Despite Headwinds

(1.0%)

$1.2

(1.1%)

$1.3

 

Africa’s carriers face high operational costs and a low propensity for air travel expenditure in many  of their home markets. A shortage of aircraft and spare parts is dampening growth in the region. The  shortage of foreign currency in some economies, particularly US dollars, is adding to the region’s  challenges. Despite these challenges, there is sustained demand for air travel in Africa.

The Traveler’s Viewpoint 

Air travel delivers value to consumers. An April 2025 public opinion poll (commissioned by IATA  covering 14 countries with 6,500 respondents who have taken at least one trip in the last 12 months)  revealed that 97% of travelers expressed satisfaction with their travel (58% indicating they were  highly satisfied). Moreover, 89% agreed that air travel makes their lives better, 81% appreciated the  availability of choice in travel planning, and 78% agreed that air travel is good value for money.

Passengers are counting on a safe, sustainable, efficient, and profitable airline industry. IATA public  opinion polling demonstrated the important role that travelers see the airline industry playing:

  • 90% agreed that air travel is a necessity for modern life
  • 90% agreed that air connectivity is critical to the economy
  • 89% said that air travel has a positive impact on societies
  • 82% said that the global air transport network is a key contributor to the UN Sustainable  Development Goals
  • 84% care about the success of the aviation industry
  • 88% care about their ability to fly in the future

The air transport industry is committed to its goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.  Travelers are expressing high levels of confidence in this endeavor with 81% agreeing that the  industry is demonstrating a commitment to work together to achieve this ambitious aim. Some 77%  agreed that aviation leaders are taking the climate challenge seriously, significantly above the 64%  recorded for government leaders and 60% for the oil sector.

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand