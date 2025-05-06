Akasa Air adds 28th aircraft to its fleet 

Akasa Air announced the arrival of its 28th aircraft within 32 months of commencing operations, marking yet another milestone in its remarkable growth journey. The first leg of the delivery flight commenced from Seattle, USA, to Keflavik, Iceland, and concluded with the final leg from Kuwait to Bengaluru, India. Bearing registration number VT-YBE, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on 01 May 2025.

Since commencing operations in August 2022, Akasa has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on building scale with reliability, efficiency, and service excellence. The latest addition to the fleet aligns with the airline’s strategic roadmap to develop a comprehensive air network in India and globally.

Akasa Air has swiftly emerged as a force in Indian aviation, placing a historic order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft—an industry-first milestone achieved within just 17 months of launch. With 28 aircraft already in its fleet and 198 more set to join over the next seven years, Akasa Air is building one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in the world. The 737 MAX fleet supports the airline’s long-term growth plans while delivering 20% better fuel efficiency and a 40% smaller noise footprint, underscoring Akasa Air’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.