American Airlines to Launch Weekly Service From Chicago to Curaçao

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in collaboration with Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), announces the launch of new non-stop, weekly service by American Airlines between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Curaçao International Airport (CUR). Tickets for the new route will be available for purchase starting May 5, 2025, and service will begin on December 6, 2025. Flights will operate every Saturday through April 4, 2026, providing Midwest travelers direct access to Curaçao’s vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and year-round warm weather.

“This new service from Chicago marks a major milestone for Curaçao, as it opens the door directly from the Midwest for travelers seeking an easy escape to the Caribbean,” said Muryad de Bruin, Managing Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board. “American Airlines has been a valued partner in our growth, steadily expanding its service to the island over the years. Their continued investment in Curaçao signals strong demand and real belief in the destination. We’re proud to welcome Chicago to our network and can’t wait to greet new visitors with open arms this winter season and beyond.”

The new flight option is just one of several exciting developments for Curaçao, a destination experiencing remarkable momentum. Following a record-breaking 2024, the island is stepping confidently into the limelight. Based on Google Flights’ 2025 Summer Travel Trends report, the island is the top trending international destination for the season, signaling a surge in interest from U.S. travelers. And while Curaçao is on the rise, it’s also proactively shaping its future with a firm commitment to sustainability. In partnership with Sustainable Travel International, the island has launched a Destination Carrying Capacity Study to evaluate the economic, environmental, and social impacts of tourism. The goal: to ensure that growth enhances community well-being while protecting Curaçao’s ecosystems and cultural heritage. By prioritizing high-value, low-impact travel, Curaçao is setting a bold standard for responsible tourism in the Caribbean.

“We are pleased with the further diversification of our US network by our trusted partner American Airlines,” said Peggy Croes, Senior Vice President of Aviation Market Development at Curaçao Airport Partners. “Chicago is one of our strongest U.S. feeder markets and, in becoming a gateway, will allow us to better serve travelers across the Midwest. We look forward to working together with our tourism partners and the travel industry to ensure the sustainability and growth of the route.”

In tandem with its expanding airlift, Curaçao’s hospitality sector is experiencing significant growth. The island is set to welcome major developments like the TUI Blue Curaçao and Pyrmont Marriott, both slated for openings in early 2026, along with the highly anticipated opening of the boutique Art Hotel in the lively Pietermaai district coming this summer. Existing properties are also enhancing their offerings to meet evolving traveler expectations. The historic Avila Beach Hotel has renovated its oceanfront rooms; Baoase Luxury Resort, named one of the Top 500 Hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure in 2025, has unveiled redesigned accommodations and a new beach club. The Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort has expanded its popular Salty Iguana Ocean Grill, and Dreams Curaçao Resort & Spa is elevating its luxury appeal with Il Mare, a new Preferred Club experience featuring beachfront bungalows. These developments reflect the island’s thoughtful approach to growth and its commitment to offering high-quality, elevated stays for every kind of traveler.