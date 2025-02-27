With Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast coming up in May, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas has introduced its Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast Package.

Designed with fitness enthusiasts and Ironman competitors in mind, the package blends wellness, adventure, and indulgence, ensuring guests start the New Year revitalized and ready to conquer their 2025 fitness goals.

That said, it provides a seamless blend of performance-enhancing amenities and opportunities for relaxation in a venue that prioritises health and fitness without skimping on luxurious indulgence.

What’s in it for guests?

Highlights of the Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast Package include:

Luxury Accommodations: Guests can relax in elegant accommodations designed to offer ultimate comfort after a day of training or exploration.

Daily Superfood Breakfast : Start each morning with a nutrient-packed breakfast featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Afternoon Stretching and Yoga Sessions : Enhance recovery and flexibility with guided yoga sessions tailored for active individuals.

Technical Assistance for Bicycle Repairs: Cyclists can access chargeable technical support upon request, ensuring their gear is always in top condition.

15 Percent Savings on Spa Treatments: Rejuvenate with bespoke therapies at the Anantara Spa, excluding promotions and retail products.

15 Percent Savings on Dining: Enjoy discounted dining experiences, excluding in-room dining, non-alcoholic beverages, promotions, and seasonal items.

Roundtrip Transfers: Convenient transportation between Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal and the resort allows guests to focus on their wellness journey.

Late Check-Out: Take advantage of a 2:00 pm late check-out (subject to availability) for a stress-free departure.

Aside from these benefits, guests alsol have access to the resort’s state-of-the-art fitness center, scenic cycling routes, and a variety of wellness activities designed to align with their training and recovery needs.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas emphasises the importance of balancing wellness and indulgence, particularly for travelers seeking a rejuvenating escape.

Thus, the Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast Package seeks to support guests in achieving their health goals while enjoying the signature luxury experiences that define the Anantara brand.