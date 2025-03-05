Chelsea Football Club’s official global hotels partner The Ascott Limited (Ascott) brings The Famous CFC to Bangkok, Thailand.

Building on the remarkable success of the Singapore edition of the fan event, Ascott is proud to bring the immersive global fan experience series to another of Chelsea’s passionate Southeast Asian fanbases.

Scheduled for 25th and 26th April, the two-day celebration will be held at Ascott properties across Bangkok, including Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok and Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok, promising an extraordinary experience for Chelsea supporters and members of Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme.

Bringing fans together

Ascott’s chief commercial officer Tan Bee Leng said: “Since becoming Chelsea’s official global hotels partner, Ascott has been bringing global fans closer to the club they love while redefining hospitality with our exclusive Ascott Star Rewards offerings, such as match-and-stay experience packages that include football clinics with Chelsea soccer school coaches at Cobham Training Ground and VIP access to Ascott’s private hospitality suite at Stamford Bridge.”

Tan added that Ascott loyalty members are also eagerly anticipating the rebranding of the two stadium hotels currently operating as Stamford Bridge Hotel London to Ascott’s lyf brand by the second half of this year.

As Tan puts it: “lyf’s experience-led social-living concept aligns seamlessly with Chelsea’s spirit and the vibrant atmosphere of Stamford Bridge, promising an exciting new chapter for both our guests and Chelsea fans.”

Chelsea’s chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig added: “We are excited to return to Bangkok as part of The Famous CFC global series, offering a unique opportunity for the club to engage with its passionate fanbase around the world. This marks our first visit to Bangkok since 2017, and we are delighted to partner once again with Ascott to bring our global vision to life in innovative ways following the successful trip to Singapore last November. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for our supporters and Ascott Star Rewards members alike.”

Chelsea’s greatest comes to Thailand

The upcoming Famous CFC in Bangkok will feature Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, a beloved figure among fans for his exceptional contributions to the club from 1996 to 2003.

A two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, Zola’s impact on the Blues was immeasurable, with supporters voting him the club’s greatest-ever player in 2003.

Throughout his illustrious career, Zola helped Chelsea secure numerous major titles, including the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup, two FA Cups, the League Cup and the Community Shield. Zola’s visit to Bangkok is eagerly awaited, with the event marking Chelsea’s much anticipated return to the city for the first time since 2017.

Zola’s star power was on full display during the Singapore edition of The Famous CFC last 30th November and 1st December, where he received an overwhelmingly warm reception from fans, many of whom travelled from across the region to meet him.

While Zola’s footballing legacy was widely celebrated, it was his approachable nature that truly captured the hearts of supporters.

His first visit to Singapore deepened the admiration and respect fans already had for him, and now Zola is set to bring that same warmth and rapport to Bangkok’s passionate Chelsea fanbase this April.

Zola himself remarked: “I’m thrilled to be part of The Famous CFC again this year and to return to Southeast Asia for the second time with the programme. After my memorable visit to Singapore, I’m looking forward to spending more time with our incredible fanbase in the region and discovering the beauty of Bangkok. It’s always special to connect with fans in such spirited communities.”

It should be noted that Ascott Star Rewards members will have the exclusive chance to meet Gianfranco Zola in person, hear stories from his illustrious career from the icon himself, and immerse themselves in the legacy of Chelsea Football Club with behind-the-scenes insights.

The Famous CFC Bangkok will likewise offer an exclusive layer of engagement, including priority access, VIP hospitality experiences and curated stays at Ascott properties in Bangkok, ensuring that every moment is infused with meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that go beyond booking a stay.