 Avinash Kanti Teelock appointed Director of MTPA

Avinash Kanti Teelock appointed Director of MTPA

Appointments
Global

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) announces the appointment of Avinash  Kanti Teelock as its new Director, effective as from 30th May 2025. 

With over a decade of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, Teelock brings a strategic  vision and dynamic leadership style to one of the country’s most vital sectors.

Teelock has held senior roles in some of Mauritius’s most prominent hospitality groups, including  Attitude Hotels, where he served as Key Account Manager from 2017 to 2023. In this role, he led client  relations and sales initiatives, driving growth through international partnerships and tailored market  strategies.

Prior to this, he worked as a Cluster Sales Executive at Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, managing sales efforts  across luxury properties with a strong focus on MICE tourism and high-end clientele. He began his career in  the sector as a Sales and Marketing Executive with Beachcomber Hotels, where he developed a deep  understanding of brand positioning and guest experience.

A graduate of the University of Manchester, Mr. Teelock holds a Bachelor’s degree in Modern Language,  Business, and Management (Chinese). He is fluent in English and French, with advanced proficiency in  Mandarin, reflecting a strong capacity for engaging with key Asian tourism markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Teelock said:

“It is an honour to serve Mauritius in this role. I am committed to enhancing our country’s global tourism  profile by promoting sustainable, culturally rich, and innovative travel experiences.”

As Director of the MTPA, Teelock will spearhead efforts to strengthen Mauritius’s position as a leading  island destination, with an emphasis on sustainability, digital transformation, and market diversification.

This appointment marks a strategic step in aligning the country’s tourism goals with global trends and  traveller expectations.

 

Most Read
