Avinash Kanti Teelock appointed Director of MTPA

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) announces the appointment of Avinash Kanti Teelock as its new Director, effective as from 30th May 2025.

With over a decade of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, Teelock brings a strategic vision and dynamic leadership style to one of the country’s most vital sectors.

Teelock has held senior roles in some of Mauritius’s most prominent hospitality groups, including Attitude Hotels, where he served as Key Account Manager from 2017 to 2023. In this role, he led client relations and sales initiatives, driving growth through international partnerships and tailored market strategies.

Prior to this, he worked as a Cluster Sales Executive at Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, managing sales efforts across luxury properties with a strong focus on MICE tourism and high-end clientele. He began his career in the sector as a Sales and Marketing Executive with Beachcomber Hotels, where he developed a deep understanding of brand positioning and guest experience.

A graduate of the University of Manchester, Mr. Teelock holds a Bachelor’s degree in Modern Language, Business, and Management (Chinese). He is fluent in English and French, with advanced proficiency in Mandarin, reflecting a strong capacity for engaging with key Asian tourism markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Teelock said:

“It is an honour to serve Mauritius in this role. I am committed to enhancing our country’s global tourism profile by promoting sustainable, culturally rich, and innovative travel experiences.”

As Director of the MTPA, Teelock will spearhead efforts to strengthen Mauritius’s position as a leading island destination, with an emphasis on sustainability, digital transformation, and market diversification.

This appointment marks a strategic step in aligning the country’s tourism goals with global trends and traveller expectations.