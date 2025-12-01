Best of Abu Dhabi in December 2025

December in Abu Dhabi arrives with a vibrant mix of culture, entertainment, sport, and family experiences — making it the perfect time to explore the capital. From legendary concerts and iconic festivals to high-octane racing and luminous art trails, here’s everything happening across the emirate this month.

Celebrate unity during the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad

1 – 3 December

Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will come alive with fireworks, cultural performances and family activities throughout the National Day weekend. Expect vibrant celebrations that honour the UAE’s heritage, identity and spirit of togetherness.

Feel the adrenaline at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

4 – 7 December

The world’s fastest drivers return to Yas Marina Circuit for the spectacular season Grand Prix finale. Fans can look forward to a thrilling weekend filled with high-speed drama, immersive fan zones, global entertainment, and unforgettable moments on and off the track.

Rock out with Metallica live at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

6 December

One of the biggest rock bands of all time will take the stage at Etihad Park as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Metallica — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers with over 125 million albums sold — will bring their legendary sound, electrifying stage presence, and catalogue of global hits to Abu Dhabi for one massive night.

The band joins an already star-studded line-up, with Benson Boone opening the weekend on 4 December and Katy Perry closing it on 7 December. Access to all After-Race Concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, with Golden Circle upgrades available for fans who want to be closest to the stage.

Create memories at the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival

Until 04 January

MOTN returns across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region with immersive zones celebrating food, art, music, retail and family entertainment. Expect creative workshops, live performances and exciting pop-ups across all three regions.

Sing along with a legend: Sir Rod Stewart Live in Abu Dhabi

17 December

Music icon Sir Rod Stewart will light up Etihad Arena with his unmistakable voice and timeless global hits. A one-night-only performance, this show promises classic nostalgia and an energy-packed atmosphere for fans of all ages.

Chase the thrill at the Liwa International Festival 2025/26

From 12 December – 3 January 2026

Set against the dramatic Tal Moreeb dunes, this desert festival blends motorsports, dune drag racing, camel racing, live entertainment and heritage markets. It’s one of the region’s most unique open-air cultural celebrations.

Experience artistic brilliance at Manar Abu Dhabi

Until 4 January 2026

This large-scale light art exhibition continues to illuminate Abu Dhabi’s islands, coastline and mangroves with installations from more than 35 artworks. Expect interactive works, glowing sculptures and atmospheric nighttime exploration.

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, December 2025