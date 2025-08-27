Bonderam Festival 2025 Brings Divar Alive with Colour, Culture, and Celebration in Goa

The picturesque island of Divar came alive with vibrant colours, music, and festivities as thousands gathered to celebrate the 41st edition of Bonderam, Goa’s biggest monsoon festival. Organized by the Piedade Youth Association with the support of the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, and the Directorate of Art & Culture, the festival once again showcased Divar’s unique cultural traditions and youthful spirit.

The event was graced by Chief guest Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte as the Chief Guest, MLA Cumbarjua, Shri Rajesh Faldessai as the Guest of Honor, MLA Curtorim, Shri Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Fr Simao Rodrigues Parish Priest of Divar, Fr Leslie Gomes Asst Parish Priest of Divar, Sarpanch Goltim Navelim Divar, Shri Mario Pinto, Director Alcon Victor Group Varun Albuquerque and other dignitaries who joined the people of Divar in celebrating the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte said, “Bonderam is a living example of Goa’s vibrant traditions being celebrated with youthful energy. Festivals like these not only preserve our heritage but also strengthen community bonds while drawing tourists to experience Goa beyond beaches.”

Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik added, “The enthusiasm witnessed at Bonderam reflects the true spirit of community-led celebrations. The Department of Tourism remains committed to supporting such festivals that highlight Goa’s culture, promote regenerative tourism, and give visitors a chance to engage with authentic local traditions.”

The celebrations began at dawn with the Alvorada, where a brass band marched across the island, setting the tone for the day. By the afternoon, the Traditional Flag March at Divar Center drew in large crowds, reviving the age-old spirit of unity and festivity that the event symbolizes.

Adding to the cultural charm, the All-Goa Fancy Dress Competition at Asilo Grounds delighted audiences with creativity, humour, and flair, while the much-awaited Float Parade saw the island streets transform into a spectacular canvas of colour and imagination.

As evening descended, the celebrations peaked with live entertainment featuring electrifying performances by popular acts including Junktion, 24K India, and headliner Ryan Nogar. Hosted by Ayesha Barretto and Joed Almeida, the event brought together music lovers, locals, and visitors, creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.

With music, dance, and revelry lasting late into the night, Bonderam 2025 once again proved why it continues to be one of Goa’s most iconic and eagerly awaited monsoon festivals.