Botanix to operate Astoria Jungle Resort, Jim Corbett

Spread over 2 acres, Astoria Jungle Resort offers three types of 21 convenient, private villas and a multicuisine a dining option. Mark's first resort for the group outside NCR

Hospitality
India

Botanix Resorts Pvt Ltd., dedicated to creating immersive eco-tourism experiences has announced a new management collaboration with Astoria Jungle Resort in Kotabagh, near Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand.

According to agreement, Botanix Nature Resorts LLP will manage the Astoria Resort’s operations and marketing functions. Astoria Jungle Resort at Jim Corbett National Park, marks Botanix’s first strategic expansion outside the National Capital Region.

The company already operates The Botanix Nature Resort at Damdama Lake, Sohna Road, Haryana.

Commenting on the developments, Atul Vashisht, Landscape Designer, Horticulturist, and Managing Director of Botanix Nature LLP. Said: “Botanix has always been about celebrating nature in its purest form.

This new partnership at Astoria Jungle Resort, allows us to extend our botanical philosophy to new horizons, while ensuring guests continue to find relaxation, learning, and rejuvenation amidst Nature, flowers & exotic Plants.”

Botanix already oprates Botanix Nature Resort at Damdama, Haryana. Built by the acclaimed landscape designers Samak Landscape, Botanix Nature Resort is a pioneering eco-destination, promoting sustainable living, botanical learning, and mindful recreation.

 

