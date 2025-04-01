In a monumental step for, the world’s most popular cruise operator has introduced two new ships to Australia:and. These vibrant vessels are set to redefine cruising for guests departing fromand, marking an exciting new chapter for Carnival as Australia’s leading cruise operator.Last, Carnival Adventure was officially welcomed into the Carnival fleet during a special celebration at, led by Carnival Cruise Line President. The festivities continued onin Brisbane, where Carnival Encounter celebrated its debut at its homeport. On the same day, eager guests boarded both ships for their, promising fun-filled adventures ahead.Previously known asand, these ships have undergone a transformation to embody Carnival’s iconic brand, while retaining some of. Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter now join Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa as part of Carnival’s fleet in Australia, with the cruise line anticipating overto set sail from local homeports this year. President Christine Duffy shared her excitement: “Doubling the fun in our Australia homeports enables us to deliver more sailing options, offer more variety, and deepen our partnerships in the Sydney and Brisbane communities.”Guests aboard Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter can now enjoy Carnival’s industry-leading, available for dining and excursion bookings, chatting with fellow guests, and exploring onboard activities—all conveniently accessible on personal devices. Moreover, passengers are eligible to join Carnival’s, gaining access to exclusive promotions and perks.Carnival’s signaturetakes centre stage aboard both ships. Guests can look forward to:Whether it’s enjoying Carnival’s signature FUN or discovering new favourites, Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter deliver a unique mix of excitement and relaxation for passengers of all ages.With the addition of these two ships, Carnival Cruise Line now boasts the, with a total of. Carnival’s expansion in Australia solidifies its position as a leader in the region, offering unparalleled variety, convenience, and fun-filled experiences.The relaunch of Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter signals the end of P&O Cruises Australia as a standalone brand but ushers in an exciting new chapter for Carnival in Australia. Carnival Cruise Line’s expanded presence offers travellers more choices, immersive itineraries, and unforgettable experiences, whether sailing to Papua New Guinea, the South Pacific, or the Great Barrier Reef.

Contributors are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the contributor directly

Since you're here...

...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you design and create an advertising campaign

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

Let us help you drive your business forward with a good partnership!