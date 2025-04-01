Carnival Cruise Line Expands Down Under with Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter
Contributors are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the contributor directly
- Dining Highlights: Beloved options like Luke’s Bar & Grill offer delicious, casual fare.
- Entertainment Galore: Comedy shows, 80s Rock and Glow nights, and deck parties hosted by Carnival’s Fun Squad ensure lively evenings.
- Family-Friendly Activities: Build-A-Bear workshops, Seuss at Sea, and Camp Ocean provide memorable experiences for younger guests.