CBISN partners with Taiba to launch ‘China MICE Summit 2026’ in Riyadh

China Travel Online (CBISN) and Taiba Investments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during WTM London to launch the China MICE Summit (CMS) in Riyadh in 2026, marking the first dedicated China-focused MICE B2B event in the Middle East.

The initiative aims to link top-tier Chinese MICE decision-makers with tourism and hospitality suppliers from Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East—supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to strengthen its global business events presence.

China remains the world’s largest business travel market. According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the country’s business travel spending reached US$372.5 billion in 2024, representing 25% of global expenditure.

“Chinese MICE and corporate travel segments deliver higher yields and long-term strategic value, but remain among the most challenging markets to access,” said Marcus Lee, CEO of China Travel Online and producer of CMS. “Bringing the China MICE Summit to Saudi Arabia establishes a professional, curated event for building sustainable partnerships.”

Taiba Investments, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading hospitality groups, will serve as the summit’s strategic industry partner. Following its acquisition of Dur Hospitality, Taiba now manages over 40 hotels and 8,000 keys, including international brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and IHG, alongside prominent homegrown brands—reinforcing its strong positioning in the Kingdom’s expanding MICE landscape.

In contrast to larger mass-market trade events, CMS adopts a more focused approach. The 2026 edition in Riyadh will welcome 50+ carefully vetted Chinese MICE buyers, selected through strict criteria that include proven experience in delivering MICE events, contract confirmations, and professional references. This targeted model prioritizes quality over quantity, ensuring that tourism suppliers engage with decision-makers capable of generating substantial business.

China Travel Online brings deep global experience to the initiative. Since 2002, the organisation has held events in 54 countries across six continents, creating more than 2,800 buyer connections and 3,500 partnerships for suppliers worldwide.

The launch of CMS Saudi Arabia marks the company’s latest expansion into the Middle East, underscoring the region’s rising importance as a competitive and fast-growing MICE destination.