Celebrity Cruises Shines in Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards
- Celebrity Ascent (Four Star): The newest and most innovative ship in Celebrity’s Edge® Series, featuring 32 distinctive restaurants, bars, and lounges, world-class accommodations, and The Retreat®, a private space for suite guests.
- Celebrity Millennium (Four Star): Known for its intimate cruising experience, this ship was part of Celebrity Cruises’ biggest fleet-wide modernisation in 2019.
- Celebrity Apex (Recommended): The second ship in the revolutionary Edge Series, offering transformational accommodations and an unrivalled collection of dining and drinking venues.
- Celebrity Flora (Recommended): A 100-passenger mega-yacht designed specifically for expeditions in the Galapagos, featuring eco-friendly technologies and itineraries led by certified naturalists.