Celebrity Ascent (Four Star) : The newest and most innovative ship in Celebrity's Edge® Series, featuring 32 distinctive restaurants, bars, and lounges, world-class accommodations, and The Retreat®, a private space for suite guests. Celebrity Millennium (Four Star) : Known for its intimate cruising experience, this ship was part of Celebrity Cruises' biggest fleet-wide modernisation in 2019.

Celebrity Apex (Recommended) : The second ship in the revolutionary Edge Series, offering transformational accommodations and an unrivalled collection of dining and drinking venues. Celebrity Flora (Recommended): A 100-passenger mega-yacht designed specifically for expeditions in the Galapagos, featuring eco-friendly technologies and itineraries led by certified naturalists.

Celebrity Cruises® has once again raised the bar in the world of ocean cruising. The premium cruise line, known for its commitment to excellence, has been recognised in Forbes Travel Guide’s inaugural ratings for restaurants on cruise ships. Fine Cut Steakhouse, located on both Celebrity Ascent SM and Celebrity Apex®, was honoured for its service excellence and culinary distinction, making Celebrity Cruises the only cruise line to have two restaurants awarded.Celebrity Cruises has been setting new standards in the cruising industry since becoming the first ocean cruise line to earn a prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Award in 2023. This year, they have further demonstrated their dedication to delivering unparalleled vacation experiences. Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, emphasised the importance of exceeding guests’ expectations: “We strive to continually elevate the premium travel category by delivering a vacation experience that ‘Nothing Comes CloseSM’ to, with intimate small ship service on ships big enough to provide an exciting variety of experiences.”Jan Sorensen, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Celebrity Cruises, highlighted the unique culinary experiences available on their ships: “We seek to provide authentic, globally inspired food and beverage options that guests can only find onboard Celebrity ships to help guests create memories that will last a lifetime.” The Fine Cut Steakhouse, with its upscale dining experience and breathtaking views, exemplifies this commitment to excellence. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of premium meats, fresh seafood, and more than 500 wine selections from the world’s most sought-after regions.In addition to the accolades for Fine Cut Steakhouse, four of Celebrity Cruises’ ships were honoured as best overall cruise ships by Forbes Travel Guide:Forbes Travel Guide is renowned for its rigorous and independent rating system, which evaluates luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises based on hundreds of objective standards. Celebrity Cruises’ inclusion in this prestigious guide highlights the cruise line’s commitment to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for its guests. As Celebrity Cruises continues to push the boundaries of what dining and cruising at sea can be, travellers can look forward to creating lasting memories aboard their award-winning ships. Whether it’s indulging in world-class cuisine, enjoying breathtaking views, or exploring exotic destinations, Celebrity Cruises offers an elevated, premium travel experience that truly sets them apart.