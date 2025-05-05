Club Med launches Family Oasis at Club Med Phuket 

Club Med just launched its first-ever dedicated space for families in the Asia Pacific at Club Med Phuket.

The new Family Oasis at Club Med Phuket is an exciting innovative offering reinforces Club Med’s commitment to providing unparalleled family experiences.

Inspired by beautifully intricate Thai patterns and design, also known as Lai Thai, the Lai Thai Family Oasis provides a dedicated haven for families, offering a space specially designed to foster connections and shared experiences, where quality, happy memories are created.

Within this space lies a vibrant Splash Park for endless fun for toddlers and young children.

Fun slides, colourful water canons, waterspouts and sprays, giant splash buckets and other interactive elements beckon families for a great time together.

Lounge chairs thoughtfully arranged around the splash park as well as a poolside snack bar offer a comfortable respite and provides all-day refreshment, ensuring an easy, safe and engaging environment.

Space enough for any size of family

The Lai Thai Family Oasis features a variety of room configurations spread over two floors to suit a range of family needs.

Each room draws inspiration from the breathtaking natural landscape of Phuket whilst creatively incorporating Thai art and design and can comfortably accommodate up to two adults, two children under 11 and one baby.

The zone’s Family-Themed rooms offer a unique holiday experience with its whimsical banyan tree motif and playful forest-inspired design, inviting both young and young-at-heart to recapture the magic and wonderment of holidays.

Extra touches to enhance even the youngest guests’ stay include amenities for children of all ages, such as baby essentials, kids-friendly shower amenities and bathrobes, as well as age-appropriate activity and welcome kits.

Ground-floor rooms offer the luxury of a terrace where families can relax easily, and opens up directly to the Splash Park, while first-floor rooms boast private balconies overlooking the lively Splash Park.