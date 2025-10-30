Columbia Pictures Aquaverse takes home a prestigious accolade at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Thailand

The theme park is a collaborative effort between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Thailand-based Amazon Falls.

Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, the first fully themed Columbia Pictures water park, was named Theme Park of the Year at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand, a recognition of its status as a groundbreaking entertainment destination in the country. The awards programme is a renowned event that highlights the best in the travel and entertainment industry.

Situated in the vibrant coastal region of Sattahip, a short drive from Pattaya, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse offers a unique blend of movie-inspired rides and attractions. These include water rides, land-based thrill attractions, and live entertainment, all designed to immerse guests in their favourite Hollywood blockbusters and spark intrigue and excitement.

Opened on 12 October 2022, the park is a collaborative effort between Sony Pictures Entertainment and attractions developer Amazon Falls.

Strategically positioned within Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, a region slated for significant development into a global destination with enhanced infrastructure, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse is easily accessible for visitors of all ages. This emphasis on convenience and accessibility will make the audience feel at ease and more likely to consider a visit.

Visitors can enjoy themed zones that bring various movie universes to life, including "Ghostbusters," "Jumanji," "Hotel Transylvania," and "Zombieland."

"The Beast" zone features Asia's tallest water park attractions, boasting an 18-meter vertical drop. Land attractions include the "Bad Boys Race Club" go-kart track and "The Emoji Movie" mini golf. The park also features a mega wave pool that transforms into a cinematic experience, hosting music events, movie screenings on giant LED screens, and live shows with concert-grade Dolby DTS surround sound.

"The Aquaverse is not just a theme park; it's a testament to the power of immersive storytelling, inviting visitors to 'experience adventures beyond the screen’," Columbia Pictures Aquaverse stated.

Despite being relatively new, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse has already garnered international attention and recognition. It was named one of the world's best new theme parks by CNN Travel and served as the venue for significant events, including LEO SUPREME Presents Aqua Fest and Miss Grand Chon Buri 2025. It is also Thailand's first theme park to offer add-on experiences like Onsen and cooking classes.

Looking to the future, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse has ambitious plans. It aims to attract one million visitors annually, utilising Sony's vast global network for promotion. This exciting vision for the future will make the audience feel hopeful and eager to see what's next.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Thailand highlights the exemplary hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, travel technology projects, and initiatives that elevate standards in the travel industry.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Marni Marco at +65 3158 1386 or marni@traveldailymedia.com.