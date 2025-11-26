Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore wins 2 accolades at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The hotel was honoured for its personalised services and commitment to creating a true “home away from home” experience.

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore emerged victorious at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia, bagging the Extended Stay Hotel of the Year - Singapore and Serviced Apartment of the Year - Singapore categories with its exemplary initiatives focusing on customer experience.

More than just a stay

The apartment style provides the comfort of home with the convenience of a hotel and offers an experience built around wellness, community, family life, and personal choice. It is located in the heart of the Central Business District and caters to a wide range of travellers, including business professionals on long assignments, families relocating, and leisure guests immersing themselves in Singapore.

Dao offers a Wellness Sanctuary that features a selection of wellness tools delivered to the guest’s room. From Red Light Therapy devices to Sauna Blankets, guests can unwind and recharge in privacy and on their own time. This in-room service reflects the hotel’s commitment to wellness on demand.

Dao also recognised the value of mindfulness and calm by introducing a Plant Library in the lobby. Here, guests can borrow a potted plant during their stay. Moreover, in partnership with Wasuka Art, the hotel’s Level 7 lobby also doubles as a rotating art gallery with a showcase of work from both emerging and established artists.

Understanding the unique needs of families, Dao created the Toy Collection, a complimentary lending library of toys, books, games, and kids’ amenities. This initiative eases the packing burden for parents and ensures younger guests feel right at home.

Each room at Dao also features a fully equipped kitchenette with cookware, utensils, and even dishwashers in select rooms. Guests can prepare meals at their own pace and comfort, with Pantry Essentials available upon request.

Every touchpoint in Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore is built to support comfort, familiarity, and freedom, making each extended stay a personal experience.

Smart stay for modern travellers

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore has 268 fully furnished rooms and suites that provides a modern living experience tailored for its guests. Over 80 units feature white LCG® smart glass partitions, which switch from clear to opaque at the touch of a button.

Guests can also enjoy a full range of on-site facilities, including a 74-seater restaurant with in-room dining, a flexible function room for events, a well-equipped boardroom for business meetings, a lobby bar, and an outdoor infinity pool and jacuzzi overlooking the harbour.

The aparthotel also has quick access to key city attractions, as it is only walking distance from MRT stations Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar, and Downtown. Landmarks such as Marina Bay, Chinatown, and the famous Lau Pa Sat hawker centre are also just minutes away from the property.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, Dao also introduced several eco-friendly features, such as water dispensers in common areas, a Dao Handy Tote Bag in every room, and recycling bins placed near the pool area to raise awareness of the 3Rs. It also implemented a Go-Green initiative where guests staying two nights or more can opt out of daily housekeeping and receive a SG$15 credit.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.