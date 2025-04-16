Airports Council International (ACI) World offers an exclusive first look at the 2024 rankings of the world’s busiest airports, showcasing their resilience in navigating global uncertainty. Despite geopolitical and economic challenges, these airports have successfully held their top rankings, positioning themselves for continued growth.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports says: “Every year brings its own challenges in aviation, but some things remain constant. Dubai International (DXB) has retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passengers for the 11th consecutive year, according to Airports Council International (ACI). With 92.3 million guests in 2024, we not only extended our decade-long hold on the top spot but also set a new global benchmark for international traffic at a single airport.

While this achievement is measured in numbers, it speaks to something far greater than scale alone. It reflects the extraordinary power of Dubai as a destination in its own right – a city people choose to visit for tourism, for trade and business, or to call home.

It is a proud moment for Dubai Airports and for the entire oneDXB community, whose collaboration and extraordinary efforts continue to shape the way we welcome the world and deliver a guest experience that reflects the spirit of this city.

But while milestones like this are worth celebrating, our focus remains firmly on the future. The development of Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International is already underway, bringing with it the opportunity not just to expand capacity, but to completely rethink airport design and reimagine the travel experience itself.

It is a bold vision, shaped by everything we have learned, and driven by the ambition to redefine what is possible all over again.”