 Emirates boosts services to Barcelona with a third daily flight

Emirates boosts services to Barcelona with a third daily flight

Airline to serve the coastal city with 21 weekly flights starting from 26 October 2025

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

 

Emirates has announced it will ramp up operations to Barcelona with the addition of a third daily flight starting from 26 October 2025. 

The added service will meet market demand and offer customers greater connectivity to/from the coastal city as well as access to popular destinations across Emirates’ network including Maldives, Bangkok, Bali, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Customers can look forward to the airline’s award-winning service and industry-leading products across all cabins including regionally inspired meals, premium beverages, and up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice – the airline’s inflight entertainment system.

Emirates currently serves Spain with 28 weekly flights utilising a fleet mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, including: 14 weekly flights to Madrid; and 14 weekly flights to Barcelona including 7 weekly flights from Dubai to Mexico City via Barcelona.

 

 

 

 

