 HoSkar Night Returns to HCMC on July 10 at New World Saigon Hotel

HoSkar Night Returns to HCMC on July 10 at New World Saigon Hotel

 

We are thrilled to let you know that HoSkar Night – Asia’s most dynamic real estate and hospitality gathering – is returning to Ho Chi Minh City! This time, we’re bringing even more energy and amazing vibes. Dress up and join us!

Register now to join us at New World Saigon Hotel on Thursday, July 10, for a night that’s more than just networking. It’s your chance to spark conversations, forge partnerships and discover new opportunities. Whether you're reconnecting with familiar faces or stepping into exciting new circles, this is the one night you don’t want to miss.

Want a glimpse of what’s coming? Check out highlights from previous events HERE.

Due to limited capacity, we will be implementing a "First-register, first-served" policy, with priority given to selected categories. Entry is only granted upon receipt of a confirmation email from WeHub Team.

If you are interested in participating, please enquire HERE.

Looking for deeper insights? Don’t miss the Developers Seminar, themed “Reinventing Vietnam Hospitality and Real Estate”. Access is reserved for local Developers, Hotel Owners and Premium Explorers Access buyers. View the proposed agenda HERE.

Let’s step into a night of bod connections and stand-out moments – the fine art of business networking starts here.

