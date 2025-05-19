HOSKAR NIGHT PHNOM PENH 2025: CONNECTING INDUSTRY LEADERS TO EXPLORE CAMBODIA’S HOSPITALITY FUTURE.

Cambodia’s hospitality and real estate sectors are undergoing a significant transformation.

After a few years of slowdown, the market is now showing signs of recovery, with a noticeable increase in arrivals – led by a resurgence of Chinese tourism. Improved infrastructure, including new airports, has boosted investor confidence, attracting growing interest from both regional and international players.

To support this momentum and foster meaningful business connections, HoSkar Night – Asia’s most vibrant networking series – returns to Cambodia following a successful edition last year. The exclusive event will be held on June 4, 2025, at Rosewood Phnom Penh and will bring together key stakeholders from across the region to engage with local developers and hotel owners.

Mauro Gasparotti, Senior Director and Head of Southeast Asia Hotel Advisory at Savills Hotels, as well as the founder of WeHub and creator of the HoSkar Night series, commented: “Cambodia has always been a fascinating market for the hospitality industry, thanks to its rich heritage, culture, and history. We are proud to bring our HoSkar series back to Phnom Penh, creating a platform for regional investors to connect with local real estate and hotel developers. WeHub will also host a seminar focused on Cambodia’s market updates and discussions about investment and development opportunities.”

Recognized as the premier networking platform in the region, HoSkar Night is tailored for professionals in the hospitality and real estate sectors to connect with real estate developers, hotel owners, designers, general managers, senior industry leaders, technology specialists, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

