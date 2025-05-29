As the largest and most established travel event in Vietnam, the 19th ITE HCMC 2025 is set to return from September 4th to 6th, 2025, in vibrant Ho Chi Minh City, endorsed by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event is an annual international travel event that enhances exchanges, tourism promotion and business opportunities for domestic and foreign tourism companies. With 18 successful editions, ITE HCMC has cemented its reputation as a premier annual event, fostering tourism and trade connections between Vietnam and the world.

Recognized as Asia’s Best Trade Show by the 2024 World MICE Awards, ITE HCMC continues to expand its scale and influence. ITE HCMC 2025 is expected to attract over 520 participating companies and 240 high-level buyers from over 30 countries and territories, together with more than 28,000 trade visitors, all gathering in one place, over the three days.

The event is expected to symbolize the resilience, strength and creativity of the Vietnam tourism industry in a period of unprecedented volatility and difficulty in the global tourism industry; a networking platform for coordination and mutual support of tourism associations and local tourism businesses across the country to promote domestic tourism market, as well as create synergy to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of Vietnam’s tourism to other countries in the region.