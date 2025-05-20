SEAHIS 2025 – Dusit Thani Bangkok, 23/24 June

The 8th edition of SEAHIS will be returning to Thailand in 2025 at the Dusit Thani Bangkok.
What Makes SEAHIS Different?
- As many of you already know, SEAHIS is run “by owners for owners” as well as for companies which provide services to owners i.e. the entire hotel industry universe
- It’s based around hotel real estate investors – Owners of hotel real estate have consistently been the largest group. In 2024, 52% of attendees came from groups which own and invest in hospitality real estate
- It’s very high-level – usually 35-40% of attendees are company owners and their families, CEOs and other C-suite officers
- It’s a South East Asia Event with Global reach – at SEAHIS 2024, attendees came from 24 different countries. The vast majority of attendees were based in Asia however some came from as far afield as the UK or US in order to meet with regional groups
- SEAHIS is “big enough to meet key decision-makers – and yet still small enough to meet key decision-makers”
- Value for money – SEAHIS is significantly lower cost than other similar events without compromising on the content or the networking