TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Indonesia 2025

Introducing the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards, a prestigious awards programme recognising the pinnacle of excellence in the travel industry.
TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Indonesia
9th October 2025
With a keen focus on honouring the best hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology, projects, and initiatives, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards programme aims to spotlight key players that consistently redefine industry standards and elevate customer experiences.
Whether it is pioneering technologies, eco-conscious initiatives, or unparalleled customer service, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards celebrate projects and achievements that showcase excellence in the realm of travel, leisure, and hospitality.
Are you a travel industry trailblazer?
At the heart of the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards is a commitment to honoring industry leaders who consistently push boundaries and elevate customer experiences. Through groundbreaking technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled service, these awards spotlight the projects and achievements that set the gold standard in travel, leisure, and hospitality. Join us in celebrating those who define excellence and inspire the future of travel.
This year marks the TDM Travel Excellence Awards in the following markets:
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Hong Kong
- Middle East (Regional Award, to be held in Dubai in October)
- Asia Awards ( Regional Award – except Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong, to be held in Singapore)
- Japan
Nomination is open to companies and organisations in the following travel industry sectors:
– Aviation
– Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
– Cruise Lines
– External Booking Platforms
– Hospitality/Hotels
– People
– Projects & Initiatives
– Travel Agencies & Tour Operators
– Travel Related- Travel Technology
CATEGORIES
There will be one winner per category. The categories are further divided into sectors:
TRAVEL DAILY MEDIA AWARDS
Company of the Year
TDM Hall of Fame Award of the Year
AVIATION
Air Charter of the Year
Airline Alliance of the Year
Airline App of the Year
Airline Lounge of the Year
Airline Website of the Year
Airport Lounge of the Year
Airport of the Year in Asia
Business Class of the Year
Charter Airline of the Year
Domestic Airport of the Year
Economy Class of the Year
Full-Service Airline of the Year
Hub Airport of the Year
In-flight Entertainment of the Year
International Airport of the Year
Low-Cost Airline of the Year
Regional Airline of the Year
Regional Airport of the Year
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)
Community Initiative of the Year
Environmental Initiative of the Year
Sustainable Travel Company of the Year
CRUISE
Boutique Cruise Line of the Year
Cruise Itinerary of the Year
Cruise Line App of the Year
Cruise Line Website of the Year
Cruise Onboard Dining of the Year
Cruise Onboard Wellness of the Year
Cruise Ship Entertainment of the Year
Expedition Cruise Line of the Year
Luxury Cruise Line of the Year
New Cruise Ship of the Year
Premium Cruise Line of the Year
River Cruise Line of the Year
Theme Cruise Line of the Year
EXTERNAL BOOKING PLATFORMS
Budget Travel Booking App of the Year
Budget Travel Booking Website of the Year
Business Travel Booking App of the Year
Business Travel Booking Website of the Year
Car Rental App of the Year
Car Rental Website of the Year
Emerging Booking App of the Year
Emerging Booking Website of the Year
Flight Booking App of the Year
Flight Booking Website of the Year
Group Travel Booking App of the Year
Group Travel Booking Website of the Year
Hotel Booking App of the Year
Hotel Booking Website of the Year
Multi-Modal Booking App of the Year
Multi-Modal Booking Website of the Year
Sustainable Travel Booking App
Sustainable Travel Booking Website of the Year
Vacation Rental Booking App of the Year
Vacation Rental Booking Website of the Year
HOSPITALITY
Family Resort of the Year
Bed and Breakfast (B&B) of the Year
Economy Hotel of the Year
Airport Hotel of the Year
Heritage Hotel of the Year
Honeymoon Resort of the Year
Budget Hotel of the Year
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year
Hotel App of the Year
Beach Resort of the Year
Business Hotel of the Year
Boutique Hotel of the Year
Hotel Interior Design of the Year
Hotel Restaurant of the Year
Extended Stay Hotel of the Year
Casino Hotel of the Year
Hotel Website of the Year
Lifestyle Hotel of the Year
Luxury Hotel of the Year
Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year
MICE Hotel of the Year
Mid-sized Hotel of the Year
Midscale Hotel of the Year
New Hotel of the Year
Resort Hotel of the Year
Serviced Apartment of the Year
Themed Hotel of the Year
Villa Resort of the Year
Wedding Hotel of the Year
PEOPLE
Employer of the Year Award of the Year
Outstanding Achievement Award of the Year
Sustainable Future Award of the Year Unsung Hero Award of the Year
PROJECTS & INITIATIVES
Accessibility Initiative of the Year
Community Engagement Program of the Year
Dining Concept of the Year
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year
Employee Engagement Initiative of the Year
Employee Wellness Program of the Year
ESG Initiative of the Year
Expedition Initiative of the Year
Facilities Upgrade of the Year
Green Building Design of the Year
Guest Experience of the Year
Health and Safety Initiative of the Year
Infrastructure Development of the Year
Initiative of the Year Marketing Initiative of the Year
Medical Tourism Initiative of the Year
Positive Hospitality of the Year
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
Travel Insurance Initiative of the Year
TRAVEL AGENCIES & TOUR OPERATORS
Business Events Travel Agency of the Year
Corporate Travel Agency of the Year
Destination Management Company (DMC) of the Year
Full-Service Travel Agency of the Year
Global Travel Management Company of the Year
Hybrid Online Travel Agency of the Year
Inbound Tour Operator of the Year
Leisure Travel Agency – Multi Location of the Year
Local Travel Management Company of the Year
Online Travel Agency (OTA) of the Year
Outbound Tour Operator of the Year
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year
Tour Operator of the Year
Touring & Adventure Operator of the Year
Travel Management Company of the Year
Wholesale Tour Operator of the Year
TRAVEL RELATED
Adventure Park of the Year
Nature Destination of the Year
PR & Representation Company of the Year
Theme Park of the Year
Tourist Attraction of the Year
Tourist Board of the Year
Water Park of the Year
TRAVEL TECHNOLOGAI Initiative of the Year
Airline Tech Provider of the Year
Analytics and Reporting Technology of the Year
AR/VR Travel Technology of the Year
Blockchain Initiative of the Year
Channel Management Software of the Year
Cloud-Based Hospitality Technology of the Year
Compliance and Security of the Year
Connectivity Initiative of the Year
Contactless Technology Solution of the Year
Customer Relationship Management System of the Year
Data Analytics of the Year Digital Transformation of the Year Emerging
Technology Initiative of the Year
Employee Management Technology of the Year
Event Management Software of the Year
Guest Technology Provider of the Year
Hospitality Management Software of the Year
Hotel Tech Provider of the Year
Housekeeping Management Software of the Year
Mobile Check-in/Check-out Solution of the Year
Mobile Hospitality Solution of the Year
Online Booking Engine of the Year
Open-Source Initiative of the Year
Point-of-Sale (POS) System of the Year
Property Management System of the Year
Revenue Management System of the Year
Safety and Security Software of the Year
Sustainable Travel Technology of the Year
Technology Innovation of the Year
Travel Agent Tech Provider of the Year
CRITERIA FOR JUDGING
The entries will be reviewed by the judges based on the following criteria:
1. Uniqueness – What makes the company or initiative stand out from others in the industry?
– How does the company or initiative differentiate itself in terms of concept, features, approach, and execution?
– To what extent does the company or initiative demonstrate originality and creativity in addressing a particular need or challenge?
2. Innovation – What novel strategies, technologies, or solutions does the company or initiative introduce?
– How does it push the boundaries of traditional practices or introduce groundbreaking solutions?
3. Impact – What measurable outcomes or results has the company or initiative achieved?
– How has the company or initiative positively influenced stakeholders, whether customers, partners, or the broader community?
– What evidence demonstrates the company or initiative’s significant and lasting impact on its target audience and the industry as a whole?
HOW TO ENTER?
1. Go to the online nomination form and read the nomination guidelines.
2. Fill in the required details about the company and contact person for the nomination.
3. Select your country and category.
4. Input your project title, 500-word write-up, client feedback (if any), key achievements, and project photos.
5. Wait for the nomination confirmation email and acknowledge it once received.
Note: – Companies may submit up to three (3) different entries in the nomination.
– Each nomination form is valid for one category only. Fill out the form again if you will nominate another project.
– Photos are required while supporting documents are optional but will highly increase the chances of winning.
– Nomination is free of charge. If you win, you are entitled to book the winner’s package to maximize the benefits of your win.
PRICING
Nomination is free. If your company wins, you are entitled to book the winner’s package. To know more about the pricing and entitlements, please email jane@traveldailymedia.com