TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Indonesia 2025

At the heart of the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards is a commitment to honoring industry leaders who consistently push boundaries and elevate customer experiences. Through groundbreaking technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled service, these awards spotlight the projects and achievements that set the gold standard in travel, leisure, and hospitality. Join us in celebrating those who define excellence and inspire the future of travel.

Nomination is open to companies and organisations in the following travel industry sectors:

– Aviation

– Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

– Cruise Lines

– External Booking Platforms

– Hospitality/Hotels

– People

– Projects & Initiatives

– Travel Agencies & Tour Operators

– Travel Related- Travel Technology

CATEGORIES

There will be one winner per category. The categories are further divided into sectors:

TRAVEL DAILY MEDIA AWARDS

Company of the Year

TDM Hall of Fame Award of the Year

AVIATION

Air Charter of the Year

Airline Alliance of the Year

Airline App of the Year

Airline Lounge of the Year

Airline Website of the Year

Airport Lounge of the Year

Airport of the Year in Asia

Business Class of the Year

Charter Airline of the Year

Domestic Airport of the Year

Economy Class of the Year

Full-Service Airline of the Year

Hub Airport of the Year

In-flight Entertainment of the Year

International Airport of the Year

Low-Cost Airline of the Year

Regional Airline of the Year

Regional Airport of the Year

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Community Initiative of the Year

Environmental Initiative of the Year

Sustainable Travel Company of the Year

CRUISE

Boutique Cruise Line of the Year

Cruise Itinerary of the Year

Cruise Line App of the Year

Cruise Line Website of the Year

Cruise Onboard Dining of the Year

Cruise Onboard Wellness of the Year

Cruise Ship Entertainment of the Year

Expedition Cruise Line of the Year

Luxury Cruise Line of the Year

New Cruise Ship of the Year

Premium Cruise Line of the Year

River Cruise Line of the Year

Theme Cruise Line of the Year

EXTERNAL BOOKING PLATFORMS

Budget Travel Booking App of the Year

Budget Travel Booking Website of the Year

Business Travel Booking App of the Year

Business Travel Booking Website of the Year

Car Rental App of the Year

Car Rental Website of the Year

Emerging Booking App of the Year

Emerging Booking Website of the Year

Flight Booking App of the Year

Flight Booking Website of the Year

Group Travel Booking App of the Year

Group Travel Booking Website of the Year

Hotel Booking App of the Year

Hotel Booking Website of the Year

Multi-Modal Booking App of the Year

Multi-Modal Booking Website of the Year

Sustainable Travel Booking App

Sustainable Travel Booking Website of the Year

Vacation Rental Booking App of the Year

Vacation Rental Booking Website of the Year

HOSPITALITY

Family Resort of the Year

Bed and Breakfast (B&B) of the Year

Economy Hotel of the Year

Airport Hotel of the Year

Heritage Hotel of the Year

Honeymoon Resort of the Year

Budget Hotel of the Year

Hotel & Resort Management of the Year

Hotel App of the Year

Beach Resort of the Year

Business Hotel of the Year

Boutique Hotel of the Year

Hotel Interior Design of the Year

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Extended Stay Hotel of the Year

Casino Hotel of the Year

Hotel Website of the Year

Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

Luxury Hotel of the Year

Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year

MICE Hotel of the Year

Mid-sized Hotel of the Year

Midscale Hotel of the Year

New Hotel of the Year

Resort Hotel of the Year

Serviced Apartment of the Year

Themed Hotel of the Year

Villa Resort of the Year

Wedding Hotel of the Year

PEOPLE

Employer of the Year Award of the Year

Outstanding Achievement Award of the Year

Sustainable Future Award of the Year Unsung Hero Award of the Year

PROJECTS & INITIATIVES

Accessibility Initiative of the Year

Community Engagement Program of the Year

Dining Concept of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Employee Engagement Initiative of the Year

Employee Wellness Program of the Year

ESG Initiative of the Year

Expedition Initiative of the Year

Facilities Upgrade of the Year

Green Building Design of the Year

Guest Experience of the Year

Health and Safety Initiative of the Year

Infrastructure Development of the Year

Initiative of the Year Marketing Initiative of the Year

Medical Tourism Initiative of the Year

Positive Hospitality of the Year

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Travel Insurance Initiative of the Year

TRAVEL AGENCIES & TOUR OPERATORS

Business Events Travel Agency of the Year

Corporate Travel Agency of the Year

Destination Management Company (DMC) of the Year

Full-Service Travel Agency of the Year

Global Travel Management Company of the Year

Hybrid Online Travel Agency of the Year

Inbound Tour Operator of the Year

Leisure Travel Agency – Multi Location of the Year

Local Travel Management Company of the Year

Online Travel Agency (OTA) of the Year

Outbound Tour Operator of the Year

Specialty Travel Agency of the Year

Tour Operator of the Year

Touring & Adventure Operator of the Year

Travel Management Company of the Year

Wholesale Tour Operator of the Year

TRAVEL RELATED

Adventure Park of the Year

Nature Destination of the Year

PR & Representation Company of the Year

Theme Park of the Year

Tourist Attraction of the Year

Tourist Board of the Year

Water Park of the Year

TRAVEL TECHNOLOGAI Initiative of the Year

Airline Tech Provider of the Year

Analytics and Reporting Technology of the Year

AR/VR Travel Technology of the Year

Blockchain Initiative of the Year

Channel Management Software of the Year

Cloud-Based Hospitality Technology of the Year

Compliance and Security of the Year

Connectivity Initiative of the Year

Contactless Technology Solution of the Year

Customer Relationship Management System of the Year

Data Analytics of the Year Digital Transformation of the Year Emerging

Technology Initiative of the Year

Employee Management Technology of the Year

Event Management Software of the Year

Guest Technology Provider of the Year

Hospitality Management Software of the Year

Hotel Tech Provider of the Year

Housekeeping Management Software of the Year

Mobile Check-in/Check-out Solution of the Year

Mobile Hospitality Solution of the Year

Online Booking Engine of the Year

Open-Source Initiative of the Year

Point-of-Sale (POS) System of the Year

Property Management System of the Year

Revenue Management System of the Year

Safety and Security Software of the Year

Sustainable Travel Technology of the Year

Technology Innovation of the Year

Travel Agent Tech Provider of the Year

CRITERIA FOR JUDGING

The entries will be reviewed by the judges based on the following criteria:

1. Uniqueness – What makes the company or initiative stand out from others in the industry?

– How does the company or initiative differentiate itself in terms of concept, features, approach, and execution?

– To what extent does the company or initiative demonstrate originality and creativity in addressing a particular need or challenge?

2. Innovation – What novel strategies, technologies, or solutions does the company or initiative introduce?

– How does it push the boundaries of traditional practices or introduce groundbreaking solutions?

3. Impact – What measurable outcomes or results has the company or initiative achieved?

– How has the company or initiative positively influenced stakeholders, whether customers, partners, or the broader community?

– What evidence demonstrates the company or initiative’s significant and lasting impact on its target audience and the industry as a whole?

HOW TO ENTER?

1. Go to the online nomination form and read the nomination guidelines.

2. Fill in the required details about the company and contact person for the nomination.

3. Select your country and category.

4. Input your project title, 500-word write-up, client feedback (if any), key achievements, and project photos.

5. Wait for the nomination confirmation email and acknowledge it once received.

Note: – Companies may submit up to three (3) different entries in the nomination.

– Each nomination form is valid for one category only. Fill out the form again if you will nominate another project.

– Photos are required while supporting documents are optional but will highly increase the chances of winning.

– Nomination is free of charge. If you win, you are entitled to book the winner’s package to maximize the benefits of your win.

NOMINATE NOW!

PRICING

Nomination is free. If your company wins, you are entitled to book the winner’s package. To know more about the pricing and entitlements, please email jane@traveldailymedia.com