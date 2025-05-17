Experiencing a Tuscan summer at ‘Villa Ardore’

As the sun-soaked hills awaken to the golden light of summer, Villa Ardore invites discerning travellers to experience the magic of Tuscany in its most vibrant season. The 500-year-old restored farmhouse, which is now a luxurious private estate, blends rich history with refined modern elegance. This summer, the private property opens its doors for guests to indulge in curated experiences that celebrate the essence of Italian living.

Located in the heart of the renowned Chianti Classico wine region, Villa Ardore is more than a destination; it is an invitation to live the Tuscan dream. From strolling through sun-drenched vineyards and savouring alfresco meals under centuries-old olive trees, to connecting with local artists and artisans in their private studios, every moment at Villa Ardore is designed to deepen your connection with the land, its people, and its stories.

Christian Scali and Stephen Lewis, two Tuscan visionaries, restored Villa Ardore with one goal: to create a sanctuary that celebrates authenticity, elegance, and the soul of Tuscany. “We wanted our guests to fall in love with this region the way we did,” the owners explain. “This summer, we are especially excited to invite guests behind the scenes – to visit the very artists whose work fills the villa, and to experience the rhythm of local life in a truly meaningful way.”

A Season of Discovery and Delight

Summer 2025 at Villa Ardore features a robust lineup of exclusive activities and experiences:

Artist Studio Visits : Meet the creatives behind Villa Ardore’s art collection. Just a short trip away, guests can tour the private studios of painters, ceramicists, calligraphers, and jewellery makers, gaining insight into their craft and inspiration, as well as creating their own artisan pieces.

: Meet the creatives behind Villa Ardore’s art collection. Just a short trip away, guests can tour the private studios of painters, ceramicists, calligraphers, and jewellery makers, gaining insight into their craft and inspiration, as well as creating their own artisan pieces. Sunset Aperitivos & Alfresco Dining : Unwind with a glass of Villa Ardore’s custom Chianti Classics by the infinity pool as the sun dips behind the hills, then dine outdoors with fresh, organic ingredients sourced from the villa’s garden, all prepared by the dedicated private chef.

: Unwind with a glass of Villa Ardore’s custom Chianti Classics by the infinity pool as the sun dips behind the hills, then dine outdoors with fresh, organic ingredients sourced from the villa’s garden, all prepared by the dedicated private chef. Pizza Workshops with a Master Pizzaiolo : Learn the secrets of perfect dough and regional toppings in interactive classes using the villa’s traditional wood-fired oven.

: Learn the secrets of perfect dough and regional toppings in interactive classes using the villa’s traditional wood-fired oven. Yoga & Spa Under the Sky : Enjoy open-air yoga sessions or pamper yourself with bespoke treatments in the Roman Spa, or by the heated infinity pool featuring the most breathtaking views in the region.

: Enjoy open-air yoga sessions or pamper yourself with bespoke treatments in the Roman Spa, or by the heated infinity pool featuring the most breathtaking views in the region. Beyond the Villa: Embark on a new adventure to discover the Italian Riviera by Yacht with Villa Ardore’s exclusive partner, Worth Avenue Yachts.

The 2025 starting rate for a week is EUR 75,845 including VAT, transfer to and from Florence airport or train station, and full-time private chef. The starting rate for accommodation and daily breakfast only is EUR 56,884.