Frasco retained as Philippine tourism secretary

Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jnr has confirmed the retention of Christina Frasco as the secretary of the Department of Tourism.

As previously reported, Frasco was among the Cabinet secretaries who responded to Marcos’ call for courtesy resignations as he prepared to revamp his administration last 22nd May.

Responding to the order of retention, Frasco assured the President and the public that she and the DOT would double their current efforts to promote inbound tourism and create more innovative programmes to promote the country overseas.

In a statement issued yesterday, 3rd May, Frasco said: "With this renewed commitment, I will continue to push for innovative programs to build gains for the industry and gainful livelihood for the Filipino people who rely on tourism.”

A strong show of support

A number of tourism organisations were quick to throw their support behind Frasco, including the Pacific Asia Travel Association, Philippine Tour Operators Association, Tourism Industry Board Foundation Inc., National Association of Independent Travel Agencies, Global Tourism Business Association, and Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines.

Leading hotel owners’ group Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) and DOT employees also rallied behind the DOT chief.

In a letter to Frasco, the PHOA acknowledged her steadfast support to the industry’s legacy projects.

PHOA president Arthur Lopez said the DOT under Frasco made “significant milestones that have strengthened the country’s position as a premier destination for travelers worldwide.”

A solid plan of action

Lopez thanked the DOT for its partnership in organizing the Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit 2024, which also gave birth to the Philippine Hotel Industry Strategic Action Plan (PHISAP) 2023–2028.

The plan sets a clear roadmap for the strategic and sustainable growth in the hotel industry in support of the goals of the National Tourism Development Plan.

Under the five-year PHISAP roadmap, the Philippines should be able to meet the demand of over 456,000 room keys in compliance with its six strategic pillars: target, time, tourist route, trust, technology and talent.

Lopez expressed further gratitude to Frasco for the collaboration between the PHOA and the DOT in updating the National Accommodation Standards, also known as the Star Rating, which he said would ensure hotels remain globally competitive in the international market.