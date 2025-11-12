Hong Kong Airlines brings the flavours of Lantau to the skies

Hong Kong Airlines recently teamed up with YUE, the acclaimed Cantonese restaurant at Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, to present Business Class passengers with an exquisite new dining experience inspired by the authentic flavours of Lantau Island.

This collaboration aims to elevate Hong Kong's unique local tastes and culinary heritage from the land to the skies.

The initiative creatively transforms distinctive local ingredients, such as dried seafood, which pose a classic challenge for inflight catering, into exquisite dishes that capture the essence of Hong Kong.

This allows passengers to forge a genuine connection with the city through its food, experiencing a unique culinary journey where the land nurtures, the skies refine.

Authentic flavours get airborne

This collaboration draws inspiration from the natural essence of Lantau Island, as the menu centres on four distinctive ingredients: dried shrimp, honey, dried squid, and fish maw, each showcasing Hong Kong's unique natural bounty.

The savoury dried shrimp and squid evoke the refreshing ocean breeze of a fishing village; the mellow honey narrates tales of sweetness from the island's mountain forests; meanwhile, the succulent fish maw stands as a precious gift nurtured by the sea and time.

These natural treasures are skillfully transformed into exquisite Cantonese dishes, fostering a unique connection between passengers, Hong Kong, and its natural environment, allowing them to embark on a culinary journey through nature even at cruising altitude.

Rising to a unique challenge

Taking distinctive regional flavours to 30,000 feet presents a formidable challenge to traditional culinary techniques.

Incorporating dried seafood into the menu represents a bold endeavour, showcasing the essence of Hong Kong cuisine heritage while delivering an unprecedented taste experience for passengers.

When preparing dried squid, YUE’s executive Chinese chef Jacky Chung masterfully locks in the ocean's freshness while meticulously removing the gladius.

To ensure the fish maw retains its tender and flavourful texture throughout the flight, it undergoes a precise three-step process of braising, stewing, and simmering.

For the braised beef short ribs with honey and radish, precise temperature control is paramount: honey must be added at the very last moment to coax out its rich, wild sweetness without any hint of tartness.

This fusion of boldness and refinement ensures every bite, from land to sky, conveys the purest taste of Hong Kong, transforming each mouthful into an immersive cultural experience.