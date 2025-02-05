As 2025’s Spring Festival draws to a close, several travel platforms report a significant increase in inbound tourism bookings throughout China.

According to the most recent reports, inbound tourism bookings in China were up by over 200 percent year on year, boosted by arrivals from key source markets like Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

Tourism authorities cite China’s optimised visa-free policy is one of the primary factors for this growth in numbers.

The visa-free policy pays off and then some

The National Immigration Administration extended the stay duration for foreign nationals eligible for visa-free transit last 17th December.

From the previous 72 hours and 144 hours, visa-free entry for those transiting in China was stretched to 240 hours or 10 days.

At the same time, Chinese authorities added 21 ports of entry and exit for visa-free transit individuals, further expanding the areas allowed for visa-free transit travelers.

The number of countries eligible for visa-free entry into China has also increased since December of last year, so authorities have been working to provide greater convenience for foreign visitors to China.

With the continuous relaxation and optimization of the country’s entry policies and the continuous enhancing of services to provide greater convenience for foreign visitors, the inbound travel surge will have a profound and lasting impact on the nation’s tourism market even beyond the Spring Festival rush.