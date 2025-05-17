Travel Daily Media

‘Incredible journeys’ reveal latest touring trends in new campaign 

Travel Agents
UK

The extensively travelled team at Incredible Journeys, sister brand to the  B2B  operator Gold Medal, have gathered their wide-ranging expertise to bring to agents the most  sought-after destinations and experiences of 2025 and beyond, in their latest campaign – Touring Trends.  

The Incredible Journeys team have identified seven key trends to support agents with  identifying the best fit for their customers: Incredible Journeys’ top selling tours, solo  touring, touring as a family, elevated tours, female-only tours, youth touring and touring in a  group. Each sector has its own focus across the campaign, featuring suggested tours from  the extensive list of suppliers that the brand work with, and the type of traveller this style  may suit.

From 15 May, Incredible Journeys agents will have access to 40 hand selected itineraries,  dedicated campaign e-shots and a handy agent guide. Plus, an A3 brand window poster for  retail stores and 10 printed window offer posters. Agents can find more inspiration and  insight into current touring trends on the brand’s social media pages and website.

To celebrate the launch of Touring Trends, Incredible Journeys have partnered with Cosmos  to bring agents an exciting exclusive incentive. All agents that register their Incredible  Journeys bookings between 15 May and 15 July 2025 will be entered into a prize draw to  win one of seven spots up for grabs on a FAM Trip with Cosmos to Portugal. Any bookings  including a touring itinerary with Cosmos will receive a double entry.

Mark Henderson, Head of Specialist Product shared, “We understand that whether our  customers are a seasoned explorer, or are venturing into touring for the first time, looking to  discover the wonders of the world, each Incredible Journey is totally unique to the  individual. That’s why our goal is to create tailor-made experiences that deliver on their  every desire – to inspire touring bookings. Touring Trends has been created to do just that  and perfectly showcases the variety of touring holidays available.”

 

 

