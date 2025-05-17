‘Incredible journeys’ reveal latest touring trends in new campaign 

The extensively travelled team at Incredible Journeys, sister brand to the B2B operator Gold Medal, have gathered their wide-ranging expertise to bring to agents the most sought-after destinations and experiences of 2025 and beyond, in their latest campaign – Touring Trends.

The Incredible Journeys team have identified seven key trends to support agents with identifying the best fit for their customers: Incredible Journeys’ top selling tours, solo touring, touring as a family, elevated tours, female-only tours, youth touring and touring in a group. Each sector has its own focus across the campaign, featuring suggested tours from the extensive list of suppliers that the brand work with, and the type of traveller this style may suit.

From 15 May, Incredible Journeys agents will have access to 40 hand selected itineraries, dedicated campaign e-shots and a handy agent guide. Plus, an A3 brand window poster for retail stores and 10 printed window offer posters. Agents can find more inspiration and insight into current touring trends on the brand’s social media pages and website.

To celebrate the launch of Touring Trends, Incredible Journeys have partnered with Cosmos to bring agents an exciting exclusive incentive. All agents that register their Incredible Journeys bookings between 15 May and 15 July 2025 will be entered into a prize draw to win one of seven spots up for grabs on a FAM Trip with Cosmos to Portugal. Any bookings including a touring itinerary with Cosmos will receive a double entry.