‘Incredible Madhya Pradesh’ Records 134.1 Million Visitors in 2024

Madhya Pradesh, rich in diversity and heritage, continues to emerge as one of India's most vibrant tourism destinations. Known for its cultural legacy, historical monuments, natural beauty, and rich wildlife, the state has become the preferred choice for travelers. In 2024, Madhya Pradesh witnessed an unprecedented rise in tourism, recording 134.1 million tourist arrivals — a remarkable increase of 19.6% from 2023, approximately 50.6% from 2019, and an astounding 526% from 2020.

> Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla stated, “Madhya Pradesh is a culturally and ecologically diverse state that offers a complete travel experience to visitors. The arrival of 134.1 million tourists in 2024 is proof that Madhya Pradesh is not only making its mark nationally but is also emerging strongly on the global tourism map. This achievement is the result of visionary policies, development of robust infrastructure, and active participation of local communities.”

Foreign Tourist Arrivals

In 2024, Madhya Pradesh also welcomed 167,000 foreign tourists. Khajuraho recorded 33,131 foreign arrivals, Gwalior 10,823, and Orchha 13,960. Urban destinations also saw a rise in foreign tourists with Indore receiving 9,964 and Bhopal 1,522. Wildlife parks attracted global visitors too, including Bandhavgarh (29,192), Kanha (19,148), Panna (12,762), and Pench (11,272), reflecting the state’s growing global appeal.

Major Tourism Attractions

Religious Tourism: A New Center of Faith in India

Madhya Pradesh’s religious destinations attracted 107 million visitors in 2024, a 21.9% increase over 2023. Six out of the state’s top ten tourist destinations were religious sites. Ujjain led with 73.2 million tourists, a 39% rise from 52.8 million in 2023. Chitrakoot also crossed the 10 million mark, showing a 33% increase from 9 million in 2023. Other major religious destinations included Maihar (13.3 million), Amarkantak (4 million), Salkanpur (2.6 million), and Omkareshwar (2.4 million). Projects like Mahakal Lok, Omkareshwar Mahalok, Shri Ram Van Gaman Path, Devi Lok, Raja Ram Lok, and Hanuman Lok have spiritually and economically strengthened religious tourism.

Heritage Tourism: Living History

The state’s rich heritage drew over 8 million visitors in 2024 — a 25% rise from 6.4 million in 2023. Gwalior witnessed a threefold increase, with over 900,000 tourists compared to 369,000 in 2023. Other key heritage sites included Khajuraho (489,000), Bhojpur (3.591 million), and Maheshwar (1.353 million). UNESCO recently added Bhojpur to its tentative list and designated Gwalior as a “Creative City of Music.” Madhya Pradesh now has a total of 18 UNESCO heritage sites (3 inscribed and 15 tentative), including the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, and the Sanchi Stupa.

The tentative list features:

* Ashokan Edicts

* Chausath Yogini Temple

* Gupta-period temples

* Forts and palaces of Bundela rulers

* Gwalior Fort

* Khooni Bhandara in Burhanpur

* Rock Art Sites of Chambal Valley

* Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple, Bhojpur

* Gond monuments in Ramnagar, Mandla

* Historical group of Dhamnar

* Group of Monuments at Mandu

* Group of Monuments at Orchha

* Bhedaghat–Lametaghat in Narmada Valley

* Satpura Tiger Reserve

* Chanderi

Wildlife Tourism: The Union of Nature and Adventure

Madhya Pradesh, known as the “Tiger State,” “Leopard State,” “Gharial State,” “Cheetah State,” and “Vulture State,” boasts the highest forest cover in India. It is home to 12 national parks, 25 wildlife sanctuaries, and 9 tiger reserves. Key destinations included Kanha (248,000), Pench (192,000), Bandhavgarh (194,000), Panna (385,000), and Madhai (434,000). Kuno Palpur National Park gained international attention for the cheetah reintroduction project.

Nature Tourism: Unforgettable Experiences in Nature’s Lap

Madhya Pradesh’s scenic beauty offers travelers a treasure trove of natural wonders. Popular destinations include Pachmarhi, Amarkantak, Bhedaghat, Hanuwantiya, Gandhi Sagar, Tamia, Sailani Island, and Sarsi Island. In 2024, Pachmarhi welcomed 287,000 visitors, and Bhedaghat attracted 234,000. These locations offered unique experiences through resorts, adventure sports, trekking trails, and camping. The scenic landscapes of Gandhi Sagar Dam, Sailani Island, Patal Kot in Tamia, and Sarsi Island brought travelers closer to nature.

Rural Tourism: A Vibrant Experience of Culture and Hospitality

Rural tourism in Madhya Pradesh has played a crucial role in showcasing local hospitality and culture to the world. A total of 63 tourism villages have been developed. Over 470 homestays have hosted more than 24,000 guests, offering immersive experiences of local cuisine and traditions. Villages near Pachmarhi, Kanha, and Amarkantak have become popular for rural stays. India’s first handloom village, Pranpur in Chanderi, has brought international recognition to local artisans. Tribal art forms like Gond, Bhil paintings, and Mandana art are gaining popularity among tourists.

Film Tourism: A Cinematic Destination

Madhya Pradesh has carved a niche in film tourism. Locations like Chanderi and Maheshwar have become favorites among filmmakers. The shooting of “Stree 2” popularized Chanderi, which recorded 47,630 visitors. Maheshwar welcomed 1.353 million visitors and has been the backdrop for numerous national and international films. Recently, the film Homebound, shot in Madhya Pradesh, received acclaim at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The new Film Policy–2025 and the Tourism Facilitation Cell have made Madhya Pradesh an attractive film destination. Films like Stree, Sui Dhaaga, Dabangg 2, Padman, and web series like Panchayat and Maharani have showcased the state’s cultural and natural beauty on global platforms. Khajuraho, Gwalior, and Mandu have also emerged as filming hotspots.

Urban Tourism: The Blend of Modernity and Culture

Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur are known for their cleanliness, modernity, and cultural richness. In 2024, Indore saw 10.2 million tourists, Bhopal 2.2 million, and Jabalpur 2.3 million. Indore retained its title as India’s cleanest city for the seventh time in the Swachh Bharat Survey, reinforcing its status as a smart and clean tourism destination.

In 2024, Madhya Pradesh made significant strides in every segment of tourism, establishing itself as a distinct presence on the national and global map. From spiritual journeys and historical heritage to wildlife adventures and natural retreats, from rural warmth to urban sophistication, and from cultural richness to cinematic allure — “Incredible Madhya Pradesh” has offered every traveler a unique experience. The arrival of 134.1 million tourists is a testament to the state’s rapid growth in tourism and its commitment to sustainable and inclusive development. With progressive policies, government support, and strong community involvement, Madhya Pradesh is set to script a new chapter in tourism in the coming years.