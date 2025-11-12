IndiGo Commences Daily, Direct Flights Between Delhi and Guangzhou

IndiGo commenced daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, effective 10 November 2025. The flights on this route will be operated using IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft, offering affordable, convenient, and comfortable travel experience on the route. Last month, IndiGo had become the first Indian airline to resume connectivity to China by reinstating its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.

This new route will further strengthen direct connectivity between the two nations by connecting the Indian Capital and a key aviation hub of the region – Delhi, with Guangzhou – a major business and manufacturing center in Southern China. With this expansion, IndiGo connects Delhi to 21 international destinations, underscoring the airport’s growing role as a strategic hub for regional and international connectivity.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, said: “Following the successful resumption of our Kolkata–Guangzhou flights, we are delighted to further expand IndiGo’s presence in China with this new daily connection from Delhi. This new route from the Indian Capital and our largest domestic hub, will strengthen travel options and encourage economic and cultural exchange between the two countries. It will also connect Guangzhou to IndiGo’s vast domestic network of 90+ destinations, giving access across India to Chinese travelers. We are thankful to both governments for their support in restoring these links, opening significant opportunities for trade, tourism, and collaboration. As we continue to expand internationally, we remain committed to building such strategic air corridors that foster deeper regional connectivity and unlock new avenues for growth.”

Schedule of Flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, Effective 10th November 2025