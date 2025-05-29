IndiGo joins hands with Adani Airports

IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), the largest operator of PPP airports in India, mark another industry-first milestone with the announcement of commencement of commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). This partnership will fuel aviation growth in the country, making it a key driver for India to become the third largest aviation market by 2030.

IndiGo will operate 18 daily departure flights from NMIA, making it the first airline to commit to operating from NMIA at the start of commercial operations. With 18 daily departures (36 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) to over 15 cities from day one, with an increase to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international departures by November ’25. This will build up to over 100 daily departures (200 daily ATMs) by March ’26. IndiGo would further scale up operations to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international departures, by November ’26.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: “IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India's booming aviation sector. The new flights from the brand-new NMIA will elevate the travel experience of our customers while enjoying affordable, on-time hassle-free services on our unparalleled network."

Commenting on the partnership, Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL said: “We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA’s position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers. Together, we are poised to transform travel experience for millions of passengers, providing them both convenience and enhanced travel options. Our collaboration is set to strengthen NMIA’s role as an aviation gateway for the region and for travellers nationally and internationally.”

NMIA is set to become India's premier international aviation hub, offering state-of-the-art facilities, best in class passenger experience and seamless connectivity. With its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, NMIA will play a pivotal role in enhancing India's global air travel network. In its initial phase, NMIA is set to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 MMT of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum, once complete.

IndiGo is committed to expanding its reach by offering both domestic and international destinations from NMIA. To enhance connectivity and convenience for its customers, IndiGo is strategically expanding its network across the country to ensure that airports are accessible to maximum Indian population. This expansion highlights IndiGo's commitment to deliver seamless travel experience and enhanced customer convenience.

Further, the launch of NMIA will create a dual-airport system for the financial capital of the country, enabling the de-congestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience. The augmented capacity offered by both the airports will offer unparalleled economic growth for the Mumbai region, and Maharashtra. This partnership is set to unlock new opportunities, foster collaboration, and strengthen NMIA’s role as a key enabler of India’s aviation future, focussed on meeting the evolving needs of travellers.