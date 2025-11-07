 IndiGo partners with Bluebox

IndiGo partners with Bluebox

To Elevate Passenger Experience with Next-Gen In-Flight Entertainment

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo and Bluebox Aviation Systems announce their partnership to offer a next-generation digital inflight experience to IndiGo customers. Powered by Blueview, Bluebox’s modular digital services platform, the system will be integrated as a line-fit solution on Airbus’ Open Software Platform (OSP) on IndiGo’s upcoming A321-XLR fleet. This makes IndiGo India’s first airline to do so, ensuring access to the in-flight entertainment offering from the aircraft’s first flight, without the need for retrofitting.

IndiGo customers on the A321-XLR will be able to enjoy a wide range of digital services directly on their personal devices, including:

  • A rich library of inflight entertainment (IFE) featuring movies, TV, audio, and games
  • An interactive moving map for real-time flight tracking
  • An engaging graphical user interface (GUI) reflecting IndiGo’s brand
  • Access to digital dining menus

“OSP allows airlines to harness powerful, integrated software environments as standard,” said Kevin Clark, CEO, Bluebox. “With Blueview, IndiGo will be able to offer passengers a seamless and engaging digital experience immediately with the powerful capability to evolve with passenger demands over the coming years.”

“We are delighted to offer engaging in-flight entertainment on our A321XLR fleet, in partnership with Bluebox, which our customers will be able to experience on their own personal electronic devices (PEDs)”, said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo. “By enabling access to a wide range of entertainment on their personal devices—including popular Indian and Hollywood films, TV shows, games, anime, and animated series—we are confident that this solution adds significant value to our customers’ onboard experience, making it more enjoyable.”

 

 

