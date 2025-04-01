Japan is set to take centre stage in the global art scene with an exciting lineup of world-class exhibitions, groundbreaking new museums and immersive art experiences in 2025. From the renowned Setouchi Triennale and Aichi Triennale to the much-anticipated openings of the Naoshima New Museum of Art and Tottori Prefectural Museum of Art, Japan continues to redefine itself as a hub for contemporary and traditional art.

Tottori Prefectural Museum of Art

Newly opened on 30 March 2025, the Tottori Prefectural Museum of Art in Kurayoshi is a landmark cultural institution, offering a space for traditional and contemporary artistic expression. Set against the backdrop of Tottori’s famous sand dunes and coastal landscapes, the museum explores the prefecture’s unique artistic heritage while also featuring rotating exhibitions of international works.

Designed with modern, nature-inspired architecture, the museum will provide a tranquil environment for visitors to engage with the arts. Highlights include exhibitions showcasing regional crafts, historical artefacts and contemporary pieces inspired by Tottori’s landscapes, as well as cutting-edge digital art installations. The museum aims to serve as a creative hub for both locals and tourists, celebrating Japan’s rich artistic traditions while embracing global influences.

Naoshima New Museum of Art

Naoshima, often referred to as Japan’s “Art Island”, is already home to an extraordinary collection of museums, outdoor installations and architectural marvels. In early 2025, a major new addition will arrive with the opening of the Naoshima New Museum of Art, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando. Known for his minimalist use of concrete, natural light and seamless integration with the environment, Ando’s vision for this museum will further cement Naoshima’s reputation as a global destination for contemporary art.

TeamLab Planets – world’s most visited Digital Art Museum expands

Following its Guinness World Records recognition as the most visited museum in the world, TeamLab Planets Tokyo is set to undergo a major expansion in early 2025. This futuristic digital art museum, known for its immersive, interactive installations, invites visitors to become part of the artwork, walking barefoot through water, floating in infinite mirrored spaces and touching living digital environments.

The expansion will introduce over 10 new large-scale installations, including the Athletics Forest, an interactive space encouraging movements and exploration, the Future Park, a collaborative educational project where visitors can create and interact with digital creatures, and the Catching and Collecting Forest, where participants use digital tools to engage with the artwork in real-time. This new chapter in TeamLab’s ever-evolving art experience will further blur the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds, making it an essential destination for art and technology enthusiasts.

Setouchi Triennale 2025 – art across the islands

Spanning 107 days across three seasons, the Setouchi Triennale 2025 (Spring: 18 April – 25 May, Summer: 1 August – 31 August, Autumn: 3 October – 9 November) will once again transform the picturesque islands of the Seto Island Sea into an open-air art gallery. This internationally acclaimed festival, known for its stunning site-specific installations, integrates art with the natural beauty of Japan’s coastal landscape, fostering deep connections between artists and local communities.

Since its inception, the Setouchi Triennale has played a significant role in revitalising rural island communities, drawing global attention to their cultural heritage and fostering sustainable tourism. Art lovers can explore works scattered across Naoshima, Teshima, Shodoshima and other islands, where creativity meets tradition in a deeply immersive way. With a strong emphasis on environmental restoration, local engagement and artistic innovation, the 2025 edition promises to be the most ambitious yet.

Aichi Triennale 2025 – a celebration of contemporary art

From 13 September to 30 November 2025, the Aichi Triennale will return as one of Japan’s most significant contemporary art festivals. Taking place across multiple venues in Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture, the event will feature a diverse range of visual arts, performance art, music, film and interactive exhibitions. Known for its bold themes and experimental approach, the Aichi Triennale brings together both emerging and established artists from around the world, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and pushing boundaries of artistic expression.

The festival will explore new narratives in art and society, addressing contemporary issues through thought-provoking installations and performances. Visitors can expect cutting-edge digital works, large-scale sculptures, avant-garde theatre productions and participatory art experiences. With past editions featuring works by some of the most innovative artists in the world, Aichi Triennale 2025 is set to continue this legacy of excellence and inspire audiences with fresh, boundary-pushing creativity.