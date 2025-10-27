Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort wins Resort Hotel of the Year at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Thailand

The resort was honoured by the awards programme for providing an ultimate annual retreat where nature, service, and soul meet.

Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort received the Resort Hotel of the Year accolade at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand, which highlighted the resort’s unmatched blend of beachfront luxury, hospitality, and environmental impact.

The property is tucked away on one of Phuket’s most beautiful and secluded bays and has earned the title "home away from home" for travellers with its 500-metre stretch of white sand, crystal-clear waters, and decades-strong team.

Aside from its location, Le Méridien Phuket prides itself on its people. Many team members have served for decades and have built deep connections with returning guests. From remembering a guest’s preferred coffee order to anticipating special occasions, the resort’s service philosophy is built on genuine care, attention to detail, and lasting relationships.

The resort continues to evolve, especially now that it is in its 38th year. In 2025, it modernised the Ton Son Restaurant with a full renovation that features a fresh, elegant design and sweeping ocean views. It also transformed its Similan Lounge into a modern and relaxed social hub for pre-dinner drinks or quiet reading.

Moreover, guests enjoy exclusive access to Relax Beach, which is known as one of Phuket’s best and most secluded shores. Visitors are also given complimentary land and water sports, including beach volleyball to kayaking and paddleboarding, for both relaxation and active exploration.

But aside from elevating guest experience, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort takes its role as environmental steward seriously with daily beach cleanings.

It has immediate coordination as well with the Phuket Marine Biological Centre for any marine life in need. One of the resort’s most cherished traditions is the Annual Sea Turtle Release, held each year on 13 April. Guests are invited to participate in this event by donating and helping release rehabilitated sea turtles back into the sea.

In addition to environmental efforts, the resort actively supports community engagement programmes that uplift residents and protect Phuket’s cultural and ecological heritage.

More than just a resort, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort has become an annual tradition for thousands of families, couples, and solo travellers. With its mix of warm service, personalised touches, and purpose-driven hospitality, it stands out in the world of beachfront resorts. It offers a connection to place, to people, and to purpose.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Thailand highlights the exemplary hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology, projects, and initiatives that elevate the standards in the travel industry.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more details, please contact Marni Marco at +65 3158 1386 or marni@traveldailymedia.com.