Leadership changes announced for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCL) chief luxury officer Jason Montague announced a number of leadership changes within Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises on Monday, 3rd March.

The new appointments follow in the wake of Montague’s own which puts him in a completely new role at NCL, one where he oversees both Oceania and Regent.

These include the appointment of new chief commercial officers for both cruise lines.

Nathan Hickman steps up from his post as senior vice-president of marketing at Oceania Cruises to take on the role of the line’s chief commercial officer.

Meanwhile, Regent senior vice-president for revenue management Wes D’Silva will step into the same position for that line, expanding on the responsibilities of his previous role.

Both officials report directly to Montague and will take charge of their respective cruise line’s marketing and revenue management initiatives.

Other key appointments

Regent senior vice-president and chief sales officer Steve Odell steps into a new position: senior vice-president for international and consumer sales for both Oceania and Regent.

Currently vice-president for guest services at Regent, Patricia Scheer takes over global guest services as well as guest relations operations for both cruise lines; the team structure in both, however, remains the same.

Oceania vice-president for international sales Jason Worth takes on the dual role of vice-president for brand finance and strategy for both Oceania and Regent.

Worth is slated to return to South Florida after a nine-year stint at Oceania’s office in Sydney.

Likewise, Brennan Quesnele steps into the position of senior vice-president of sales and trade marketing for Oceania Cruises in North America, making his way in from Norwegian Cruise Line.

Shawn Tubman, on the other hand, will stay on as senior vice-president for sales and trade marketing for Regent, focussing on North America.