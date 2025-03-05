Loganair, the UK’s leading regional airline, is strengthening its network by establishing a new base at Southampton Airport. The expansion will introduce a direct route from Southampton to Manchester, operating three times daily from October 26, 2025. This move is set to improve domestic connectivity while creating new job opportunities for local pilots, cabin crew, and engineers.

The new base is expected to add over 140,000 additional seats annually and is part of Loganair’s long-term strategy to increase connectivity across the UK’s regional hubs. By focusing on smaller airports, the airline aims to offer high-frequency, reliable services between underserved cities.

Loganair’s decision mirrors a broader industry trend, with several other airlines ramping up regional operations in response to shifting travel patterns. Over the past six months, multiple carriers have unveiled new bases across the UK to meet rising demand for domestic and short-haul flights. EasyJet recently announced the opening of its tenth UK base, adding six new routes, three Airbus A320neo aircraft, and over 130 direct jobs. This move comes as easyJet strengthens its position in key regional markets. Set to launch in April 2025, Jet2’s 13th UK base will feature flights to 17 destinations across Europe, creating over 125 jobs and expanding the airline’s leisure travel offerings. In a major growth push, easyJet also launched a base at Birmingham Airport, marking its first new UK hub in over a decade. The expansion resulted in 140 direct jobs and additional regional flight options.

Impact on regional connectivity

These developments underscore a strong industry shift toward enhancing domestic air connectivity in the UK. With train travel becoming increasingly expensive and unpredictable due to ongoing rail strikes, airlines are stepping in to fill the gap by offering reliable, high-frequency services between regional cities.

By establishing a base in Southampton, Loganair is tapping into a growing market of business and leisure travelers who seek faster and more convenient travel options. The airline’s expansion will not only facilitate travel between key UK regions but also contribute to the local economy by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities. As UK airlines increasingly focus on regional airports, this strategy signals a long-term commitment to strengthening domestic connectivity and improving air travel accessibility for travelers beyond London’s major hubs.