Loganair launches direct route from Edinburgh to Guernsey 

Loganair has completed its inaugural direct flight between Edinburgh and Guernsey, kicking off its summer offering that will enable Scots the opportunity to explore the untapped island of Guernsey. Launched on Saturday, 24 May, this direct weekly summer service will run every Saturday through 13 September making it an ideal option for those seeking an island adventure this summer.

Flights depart Edinburgh at 16:10, touching down in picturesque Guernsey by 18:10, with the return leg leaving Guernsey at 18:40, arriving in Edinburgh by 20:45 – perfect timing to make the most of both destinations. Passengers can also use Loganair’s regional network via Southampton airport for longer or shorter stays in Guernsey.

The direct route offers Scots a unique holiday location for those craving sea views, cliff walks, and seafood dining, while Guernsey islanders can enjoy Edinburgh’s rich history, festivals, and welcoming culture synonymous with the Scottish capital.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “The launch of our direct service between Edinburgh and Guernsey offers a seamless connection between two distinct destinations and underlines our ongoing commitment to regional connectivity.

“Whether customers are heading to Guernsey for a relaxing island break or flying north to explore Edinburgh’s rich history and culture, Loganair’s latest expansion of our regional routes offers a convenient and direct service.”

For Edinburgh-based holidaymakers, Guernsey offers a taste of island life without leaving the British Isles – with golden beaches, charming seaside towns, and an escape from the everyday. For Guernsey travellers, the route acts as a gateway to one of Europe’s most vibrant cities – from the historic Royal Mile to buzzing festivals.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: "It's great to see Loganair start its weekly service to Guernsey, adding another route to their Edinburgh network.

"We know passengers will look be looking forward to the stunning coastline and beaches of Guernsey, and we hope people visiting Edinburgh will enjoy the sights and sounds of our fantastic capital city."

The launch follows close collaboration between Loganair and Guernsey Ports to ensure the route meets the needs of both leisure and business travellers. With flexibility and ease at its heart, the weekend flight offers a new option for exploring, visiting loved ones, or taking a well-deserved break.

James Underwood, head of commercial for Guernsey Ports, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Loganair, and we are looking forward to their return to Guernsey.

“Whether it’s for business or leisure, Loganair’s new weekend service provides more choice and more versatility for people travelling between Guernsey and Edinburgh.

Fares start from just £89.99 one-way, and all passengers can enjoy Loganair’s signature perks – including a 21kg luggage allowance including 15kg hold and 6kg cabin baggage.

Additionally, families can benefit from the airline’s family-friendly discounts for children under 12 – including its Kids Fly Fare Free promotion. Families hoping to make the most of this promotion are urged to act quickly as it ends on midnight 27 May.

Earlier this year, Loganair was ranked second in the Which? annual customer survey of short-haul airlines, achieving a 72% customer score. The airline received a five-star rating for customer service and four stars for booking, boarding, and cleanliness.