Loganair’s sustainability fund spans woodland trust to hospice recipients

A hospice, a woodland trust, and a sustainability-focused education centre are among the community projects and small organisations set to benefit from the latest round of support from Loganair’s GreenSkies Community Fund.

The UK’s leading regional airline has announced this year’s recipients of the GreenSkies Community Fund, an initiative that supports charities, community groups, and small businesses in reaching their sustainability goals.

The GreenSkies Community Fund is a key pillar of Loganair’s broader environmental strategy, which includes commitments to emissions reduction, next-generation aircraft, and reaching net zero by 2040. Since the fund’s inception, over £100,000 has been awarded to sustainable community projects.

This year’s winning projects include:

Murtle Garden, Aberdeen: awarded £5,000 to install a new polytunnel in its walled garden, providing 50 young people with learning disabilities access to a year-round growing and learning environment.

Shed the Light, Derry: awarded £5,000 to install a solar generator at Creggan Country Park’s Nature Hub, supporting renewable energy workshops and hands-on environmental education for local schools and community groups.

Winchester Hospice, Hampshire: awarded £5,000 for purchasing an e-bike and bike parking to enable sustainable, low-emission palliative home care and encourage staff and visitors to cycle.

Gifford Community Woodland, East Lothian: awarded £3,180 to plant 420 native trees to restore woodland damaged by ash disease and enhance biodiversity.

Uigshader Living Forest Project, Portree: awarded £4,185 to purchase battery-powered tools for low-impact peatland restoration, reducing fossil fuel use in the removal of non-native tree species.

Rebecca Borresen, director of safety and sustainability at Loganair, said: “GreenSkies is about helping the communities we serve build a greener, more sustainable future. From solar-powered workshops in Derry~Londonderry to peatland restoration in the Scottish Isles, these projects are fantastic examples of local action tackling global challenges, and Loganair is proud to support them.

“What’s especially inspiring is how each initiative reflects the unique needs and strengths of its local area. Whether it’s creating hands-on learning opportunities, restoring natural habitats, or making everyday transport more sustainable, these organisations are putting climate action into practice in ways that are inclusive, practical, and community-led.”

The GreenSkies programme was launched in July 2021 with the introduction of a mandatory carbon offsetting charge on all flights, with funds invested in accredited offsetting and community sustainability schemes. Loganair remains the only UK regional airline represented on the UK Government’s Jet Zero Council.