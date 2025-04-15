Luxury Escapes officially launched its loyalty and rewards programme Société yesterday, 14th April.

Société is designed to be the travel sector’s most accessible rewards programme, allowing members to earn and burn points on almost all travel products on Luxury Escapes.

The programme is free to join, and Luxury Escapes is awarding top clients with automatic status based on the last year’s spend as a welcome bonus.

Luxury Escapes co-founder and chief executive Adam Schwab explained that Société represents a major milestone for the brand, and is set to be the most used secret in travel.

Schwab said: “We created Société because we wanted to really reward our loyal members. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this program is designed to recognise and reward their loyalty in a meaningful way. It’s about more than just points: it’s about turning every trip into an exceptional experience, and helping people feel like insiders wherever they go.”

A world of exceptional perks

With benefits that feel like insider secrets, Société is set to become the most used secret in travel.

The tiered loyalty program will allow members to earn two types of rewards across a wide range of travel products: Points and Status Credits.

Members will be able to earn Status Credits on eligible purchases and as these credits move them into higher tiers, they’ll gain access to more exclusive benefits including guaranteed room upgrades, airport lounge access, private airport transfers, priority customer support, discounts and hidden offers.

Points can be used like a currency to save on future bookings, giving customers a tangible return every time they travel.