 Madhya Pradesh forests gear up for animals and tourists this winter

The forests of Madhya Pradesh have come alive with the cool winter breezes and golden sunshine. Special arrangements are being made to care for wildlife during this season, while preparations are underway to enhance the tourist experience.

In Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, and Satpura National Parks, enclosures have been covered with a thick layer of dry grass and leaves to protect them from the cold. Heat lamps have been installed for small animals and birds, while warm bedding and sheds have been prepared for elephants and big cats. Special arrangements have also been made to protect animals from the cold at Bhopal's Van Vihar and Indore's Kamala Nehru Zoo.

The winter jungle safari experience becomes even more special. The morning mist adds to the thrill of a jeep safari. Tigers and leopards are more active during this time, increasing the chances of spotting them. Herds of deer, gaur, and wildebeest captivate tourists in the plains of Kanha and Pench. This season is especially attractive to birdwatchers, as exotic migratory birds appear in the state's reservoirs and ponds.

*Madhya Pradesh Tourism* has launched *Eco Retreats* to make the forest stay experience more exciting. These retreats include luxury tents, local cuisine, activities like tribal music and cultural programs, yoga, and nature trails. Tourists can stay at these retreats around Kuno and Gandhisagar for a unique experience of the forest and water bodies.

In particular, *Kuno National Park* is scheduled to be inaugurated on November 14th. This event is expected to be a major attraction for wildlife lovers and safari enthusiasts. Eco-safaris and other activities are continuing in the *Gandhisagar Dam* area, making the area even more attractive to tourists this winter.

This winter, the forests of Madhya Pradesh are not only alive with wildlife, but also offer tourists a unique opportunity to spend time surrounded by nature. The scent of greenery in the cool breeze, animals basking in the sun, and the chirping of migratory birds—all combine to make this season memorable.