 Maison Margiela Expands with Maison Margiela Residences in Dubai

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Maison Margiela Expands with Maison Margiela Residences in Dubai

Real Estate
Dubai

Maison Margiela announces the launch of Maison Margiela Residences, marking the House’s first venture into residential living. Architecture and design have long been central to the Maison’s identity, and Maison Margiela Residences extends this legacy — translating the Maison’s codes of deconstruction, trompe-l’œil, and transformation into a luxury living environment.

Each residence is conceived as a canvas for the House’s unconventional vision, where material exploration and architectural mastery merge. This collection of 25 bespoke units will stand in one of Dubai’s most exclusive locations, the Palm Jumeirah, redefining luxury living through an architectural lens.

Conceived by Maison Margiela and Italian architect Carlo Colombo, a bespoke furniture collection — including sofas, armchairs, tables, chairs, beds, and lighting — has been developed exclusively for the Residences, creating a seamless visual language between the building’s form and its interiors. The houses play with materiality and technique is also expressed in the Residences, materialised in Travertine furnishings designed in the memory of classic objects, the use of the Maison’s décortiqué technique, and resin-filled indentations in optical white — details that echo Margiela’s exploration.

The launch represents more than a single project; it is part of a wider brand expansion in the region. Coinciding with the opening of the Maison’s new boutique and Margiela Café at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. The Residences also signal the evolution of Maison Margiela into new spaces that unite fashion, architecture, and lifestyle.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Maison Margiela Expands with Maison Margiela Residences in Dubai

Maison Margiela announces the launch of Maison Margiela Residences, marking the House’s first venture into residential living. Architecture and design have long been central to the Maison’s identity, and Maison Margiela Residences extends this legacy — translating the Maison’s codes of deconstruction, trompe-l’œil, and transformation into a luxury living environment.

Each residence is conceived as a canvas for the House’s unconventional vision, where material exploration and architectural mastery merge. This collection of 25 bespoke units will stand in one of Dubai’s most exclusive locations, the Palm Jumeirah, redefining luxury living through an architectural lens.

Conceived by Maison Margiela and Italian architect Carlo Colombo, a bespoke furniture collection — including sofas, armchairs, tables, chairs, beds, and lighting — has been developed exclusively for the Residences, creating a seamless visual language between the building’s form and its interiors. The houses play with materiality and technique is also expressed in the Residences, materialised in Travertine furnishings designed in the memory of classic objects, the use of the Maison’s décortiqué technique, and resin-filled indentations in optical white — details that echo Margiela’s exploration.

The launch represents more than a single project; it is part of a wider brand expansion in the region. Coinciding with the opening of the Maison’s new boutique and Margiela Café at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. The Residences also signal the evolution of Maison Margiela into new spaces that unite fashion, architecture, and lifestyle.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top