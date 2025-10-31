Maison Margiela Expands with Maison Margiela Residences in Dubai

Maison Margiela announces the launch of Maison Margiela Residences, marking the House’s first venture into residential living. Architecture and design have long been central to the Maison’s identity, and Maison Margiela Residences extends this legacy — translating the Maison’s codes of deconstruction, trompe-l’œil, and transformation into a luxury living environment.

Each residence is conceived as a canvas for the House’s unconventional vision, where material exploration and architectural mastery merge. This collection of 25 bespoke units will stand in one of Dubai’s most exclusive locations, the Palm Jumeirah, redefining luxury living through an architectural lens.

Conceived by Maison Margiela and Italian architect Carlo Colombo, a bespoke furniture collection — including sofas, armchairs, tables, chairs, beds, and lighting — has been developed exclusively for the Residences, creating a seamless visual language between the building’s form and its interiors. The houses play with materiality and technique is also expressed in the Residences, materialised in Travertine furnishings designed in the memory of classic objects, the use of the Maison’s décortiqué technique, and resin-filled indentations in optical white — details that echo Margiela’s exploration.

The launch represents more than a single project; it is part of a wider brand expansion in the region. Coinciding with the opening of the Maison’s new boutique and Margiela Café at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. The Residences also signal the evolution of Maison Margiela into new spaces that unite fashion, architecture, and lifestyle.