Malaysia Airlines is celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year with specially curated menu and offerings onboard its flights and lounges. The airline has also introduced its new Best of Asia menu which features locally inspired and destination-themed dishes for Business and Economy Class passengers, delivering a memorable and premium in-flight dining experience.

From now until 31 January 2025, Business Class passengers can enjoy a delightful festive menu of Steamed Red Snapper with Red Dates and Ginger, whereas Economy Class passengers can savour in Salted Egg Popcorn Chicken, which are available on flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah and Sarawak, Regional, and Oriental Sectors.

The airline’s Best of Asia menu features the crowd-favourite Korean Fried Chicken, a perfect balance of sweet, savoury flavours and a satisfying crunch. This menu is available for both Business Class and Economy Class passengers travelling on flights from Kuala Lumpur to Incheon from now until 28 February 2025, and on flights to Southeast Asia, Sabah and Sarawak from 1 February 2025.

On-ground, Malaysia Airlines is elevating its Golden Lounge dining experience through a year-long festive collaboration with Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur. This collaboration kicks off with an exquisite Chinese New Year menu, offering travellers a taste of prosperity and celebration which is available from 28 January – 5 February 2025. Guests can enjoy an exquisite buffet with Yee Sang tossing sessions on Chinese New Year’s eve and Chinese New Year’s Day at all its Golden Lounges in KLIA.

To further enhance its end-to-end premium services, Malaysia Airlines recently introduced a luxury fleet of Mercedes-Benz sedans, including the S 580 e Plug-in Hybrid and all-electric EQS 500 4MATIC, for its Private Terminal Transfer Service. This 24-hours service provides Enrich Platinum, Business Suite and Business Class passengers travelling with Malaysia Airlines to enjoy convenient and premium transfer between KLIA Terminal 1’s Main Terminal and the Satellite Building.

To ensure a seamless travel experience during the peak festive period, the airline advises passengers travelling from now until 2 February 2025 to arrive at the airport four (4) hours ahead of their scheduled departure time to allow sufficient time for check-in procedures and the necessary document checks at various touchpoints.