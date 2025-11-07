 Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council takes part in ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council takes part in ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025

The event served as one of the largest tourism exhibitions in the region

Tourism Boards
Malaysia

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) continues to advance its regional outreach through its participation at the ASTINDO Travel Fair (ATF) 2025 held in Medan, Indonesia. 

As part of the Malaysia Healthcare Pavilion, MHTC led a delegation of nine world-renowned Malaysian hospitals, further reinforcing Malaysia's position as a trusted global destination for quality medical care and wellness. 

Participating hospitals included two finalists from MHTC's Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) programme, namely Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) and Mahkota Medical Centre, as well as Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL), Gleneagles Hospital Penang, LohGuanLye Specialists Centre, Northern Heart Hospital Penang, Penang Adventist Hospital, Sunway Medical Centre, and Sunway Medical Centre Penang.

MHTC CEO Suriaghandi Suppiah said: "MHTC's participation at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 reaffirms Malaysia's commitment to strengthening healthcare partnerships in Indonesia, particularly across Sumatra, which remains one of our key markets for health travellers. Through initiatives like the Malaysia Healthcare Pavilion, we aim to showcase Malaysia's excellence in medical expertise, advanced technology, and warm hospitality that have made Malaysia a preferred choice for healthcare travellers from Indonesia.”

Malaysia has long been recognised as one of the top destinations for medical tourism in Asia, attracting patients from neighbouring countries seeking specialised care in cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, fertility, and wellness treatments.

Aligned with national goals

MHTC’s participation also aligns with the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 campaign which centres on the theme Healing Meets Hospitality. 

This campaign highlights Malaysia's world-class healthcare ecosystem that combines internationally accredited medical services with the nation's distinctive culture of care and hospitality.

MHTC's involvement also complements Tourism Malaysia's participation at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025, which promotes the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign under the theme Malaysia: A Sustainable Destination & Rich in Culture. 

Together, both organisations highlighted Malaysia's appeal not only as a leisure destination but also as a comprehensive hub for healthcare, wellness, education, and lifestyle tourism.

A major regional event

One of the largest tourism exhibitions in the region, this year’s ATF brought together travel agents, airlines, hotels, medical institutions, and tourism partners under one roof to showcase their offerings and foster cross-border collaboration.

As such, the ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 served as a vital platform for fostering collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia across tourism and healthcare sectors. 

Indeed, the participation of MHTC and its hospital partners exemplifies the synergy between medical excellence and hospitality that defines Malaysia's healthcare travel experience.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council takes part in ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025

The event served as one of the largest tourism exhibitions in the region

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) continues to advance its regional outreach through its participation at the ASTINDO Travel Fair (ATF) 2025 held in Medan, Indonesia. 

As part of the Malaysia Healthcare Pavilion, MHTC led a delegation of nine world-renowned Malaysian hospitals, further reinforcing Malaysia's position as a trusted global destination for quality medical care and wellness. 

Participating hospitals included two finalists from MHTC's Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) programme, namely Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) and Mahkota Medical Centre, as well as Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL), Gleneagles Hospital Penang, LohGuanLye Specialists Centre, Northern Heart Hospital Penang, Penang Adventist Hospital, Sunway Medical Centre, and Sunway Medical Centre Penang.

MHTC CEO Suriaghandi Suppiah said: "MHTC's participation at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 reaffirms Malaysia's commitment to strengthening healthcare partnerships in Indonesia, particularly across Sumatra, which remains one of our key markets for health travellers. Through initiatives like the Malaysia Healthcare Pavilion, we aim to showcase Malaysia's excellence in medical expertise, advanced technology, and warm hospitality that have made Malaysia a preferred choice for healthcare travellers from Indonesia.”

Malaysia has long been recognised as one of the top destinations for medical tourism in Asia, attracting patients from neighbouring countries seeking specialised care in cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, fertility, and wellness treatments.

Aligned with national goals

MHTC’s participation also aligns with the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 campaign which centres on the theme Healing Meets Hospitality. 

This campaign highlights Malaysia's world-class healthcare ecosystem that combines internationally accredited medical services with the nation's distinctive culture of care and hospitality.

MHTC's involvement also complements Tourism Malaysia's participation at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025, which promotes the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign under the theme Malaysia: A Sustainable Destination & Rich in Culture. 

Together, both organisations highlighted Malaysia's appeal not only as a leisure destination but also as a comprehensive hub for healthcare, wellness, education, and lifestyle tourism.

A major regional event

One of the largest tourism exhibitions in the region, this year’s ATF brought together travel agents, airlines, hotels, medical institutions, and tourism partners under one roof to showcase their offerings and foster cross-border collaboration.

As such, the ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 served as a vital platform for fostering collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia across tourism and healthcare sectors. 

Indeed, the participation of MHTC and its hospital partners exemplifies the synergy between medical excellence and hospitality that defines Malaysia's healthcare travel experience.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top