With International Sleep Day coming up on Friday, 14th March, Marriott properties throughout the Asia Pacific are helping travellers sleep better with a slew of offerings that will help them catch their dose of 40 winks.

A good night’s sleep is still important even when one is on the go, but factors like the constant rushing about and jet lag may adversely affect the duration and quality of one’s slumber whilst travelling.

For this reason, various Marriott properties in Asia offer options that include supremely comfortable bedding and linens, as well as therapeutic modalities to ensure peaceful slumber no matter how hectic one’s itinerary gets.

The Westin Singapore: the art of a good night’s sleep

The Westin, home of the aptly named Heavenly Bed, has perfected the art of consistently giving guests a good night’s sleep, no matter where they are in the world.

At The Westin Singapore, guests can test the next generation of the Heavenly Bed, which features a plush-top mattress with temperature-regulating memory foam, hypoallergenic linens and a new cooling duvet.

To stay in good physical shape and maintain a balanced mental state, both of which are crucial for inducing good sleep at night, there are free morning yoga classes, Reformer Pilates sessions, as well as a state-of-the-art gym and the handy WestinWORKOUT gear lending kit programme.

Guests in residence on 14 March will also find a Sleep Well Aromatherapy Balm infused with lavender and chamomile on their pillow as a turn-down amenity.

A restful sanctuary at The Standard Hua Hin

Known for its high-energy parties, The Standard Hua Hin also excels in orchestrating a good night’s sleep.

Before retreating to their thickly curtained rooms, guests can wind down with a beach walk or a garden meditation session.

When sleep won’t be coaxed so easily, the spa offers such therapies as the signature CBD Oil Massage which taps the calming properties of cannabis, while the Sound Healing Good Vibrations session calms the nervous system, reduces cortisol levels, clears mental clutter and improves mood.

Cosily tucked in with a fluffy duvet, guests can choose to drift off to the soothing sounds of nature or calming music from a curated playlist.

JW Marriott Singapore offers a zero-gravity approach to restful slumber

The elegant spa at JW Marriott Singapore is known for its goal-oriented approach to treatments, and the sleep-focused ones are no exception.

Power naps tend to happen spontaneously during the Sleep Deeply Massage, which promotes a deep state of relaxation with gentle strokes and skin-loving body oil by Aromatherapy Associates that blends vetiver, sandalwood and chamomile.

To stay in this blissful state for as long as possible, unwind with a post-massage session in the ‘zero-gravity’ inversion therapy chair or a vitality pool equipped with Starpool systems that incorporate light and aromatherapy for a good night’s sleep.

Anantara’s Layan Life helps you sleep better for life

Layan Life, the new 1,767-sqm wellness centre at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, promises inner and outer transformation that not only leads to better sleep but a healthier, more fulfilled life at any age.

Multi-day retreats cover everything from nutrition to mindfulness, with non-invasive doctor-led assessments laying the foundation of bespoke programmes.

Meals and accommodation are included in the price, leaving you to focus on movement, controlled stress and recovery surrounded by sparkling lagoons and a lush jungle.

Better sleep through The Singapore EDITION’s wellness residency

At The Singapore EDITION, fitness guru Beatrice Ding Koh is the driving force behind the hotel’s new collection of wellness residency offerings featuring a mix of private and semi-private classes.

The high-intensity sessions make full use of EDITION’s top-of-the-range exercise equipment.

From Boxing & Conditioning and Sculpt & Lean to Tread & Shred, the classes are the perfect natural sleeping aid, and you are guaranteed to drift off the moment your head touches the pillow after exerting yourself in the boxing ring, at the barre, or on the treadmill.

Find the perfect pillows at Sheraton Towers Singapore

In support of this year’s World Sleep Day, Sheraton Towers Singapore is treating guests staying in club rooms and above to a wellness kit that includes a heated eye mask, pulse roller and other sleepy treats.

To maximise the effect of these sleepytime treats, the hotel also offers an extensive pillow menu to suit the varying needs of guests.

The pillow menu comes standard and includes options such as supportive foam pillow, plush feather pillow, temperature-regulating bamboo charcoal pillow, and even a buckwheat pillow that is breathable and provides extra support for the head and neck.