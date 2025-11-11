Murray River Paddlesteamers launches Australia’s first five-star overnight river cruise

Murray River Paddlesteamers is launching Australia’s first five-star, overnight riverboat PS Australian Star on the iconic Murray River this summer in Echuca, Victoria.

The river cruise line is thus offering 20 percent savings on early-bird bookings till 31st December of this year for seven-night cruises in 2027.

Including the 20 percent saving, fares for 2027 start at A$5240 per person, twin-share, for a seven-night cruise

Fares include return rail transfers from Melbourne to Echuca, onboard meals, daily shore excursions and experiences, cruise transfers, Wi-Fi, gratuities, selected beers and wines with dinner, as well as soft drinks, bottled water, tea, and coffee throughout the cruise.

Elegance and comfort in a single vessel

Beginning in early 2026, the industry-changing, 38-guest PS Australian Star, will fuse heritage and contemporary elegance as the first five-star river vessel in Australia, the largest paddlesteamer in the Southern Hemisphere and the only wood-fired, five-star, accommodated paddlesteamer in the world.

Built to replicate an authentic, 19th Century paddlesteamer but with modern-day luxuries, the new $11 million Australian Star will boast a deluxe lounge offering sweeping river vistas, a gourmet restaurant, multiple outdoor relaxation areas and 19 sleek staterooms, all opening to a deck and offering an ensuite, air-conditioning, complimentary Wi-Fi, luxury linen and ever-changing river views.

The modern-day paddlesteamer will also sport a modern, energy-efficient, hybrid diesel/steam propulsion system featuring a 1907 wood-fired steam engine, adding a touch of nostalgia and authenticity to the journey.

Weaving through the timeless landscapes of the Murray River in contemporary comfort, Australian Star will offer intimate and immersive journeys through history, culture and nature, with daily excursions to farm stations, wineries and heritage towns and riverside barbecues beside crackling campfires and under starlit skies

From 2026, the striking, new vessel will offer year-round cruises of between three and seven nights on the Murray River from Echuca.