Navan appoints Nina Herold as new CEO of Reed & Mackay

Comprehensive global travel and expense management platform Navan announced a major change to the executive team at Reed & Mackay which is set to take effect beginning 1st October of this year.

Nina Herold steps in as the new CEO of Reed & Mackay, replacing Fred Stratford, who will be retiring after 13 years with the company.

In order to ensure a seamless transition, Herold will join Reed & Mackay at the beginning of August, before officially assuming the role of CEO in October.

Navan co-founder and CEO Ariel Cohen remarked: “On behalf of the entire company, I want to extend our extreme gratitude to Fred Stratford for his exceptional leadership over his tenure as CEO. I am confident that Nina is the right person to lead Reed & Mackay into the next phase of their growth journey. Nina is a proven leader and well-positioned to deliver on the significant benefits that come from combining Reed & Mackay’s first-class service with Navan’s industry-leading tech. We wish Fred the best as he enters his well-earned retirement, and I look forward to supporting Nina as she steps into her new role.”

Responding to her appointment, Herold said: “I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in Reed & Mackay’s journey. I have greatly enjoyed getting to know Fred and his leadership team since the acquisition, and look forward to working closely with the entire team as we aim to drive value for our clients. Moving forward, I am confident we will continue to build on Reed & Mackay’s legacy of providing exceptional service, while providing enhanced technology that exceeds client expectations.”

Delivering the best results

Since acquiring Reed & Mackay in 2021, Navan has continued to invest in their differentiated offering, delivering high-touch travel and events with deep sector expertise to businesses across the globe.

Together with Reed & Mackay, Navan delivers exceptional corporate travel, events and spend management solutions designed for any company of any size around the globe.

This prompted outgoing chief executive Stratford to say: “I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved at Reed & Mackay. We don’t take our reputation as a leader in service across the globe lightly, and it’s a credit to our passionate and skilled teams that we continue to surpass expectations. Having worked alongside Nina for the last four years, I am confident in the value that she will bring to Reed & Mackay and delighted to hand over the reins to her for the next phase of the journey.”

In light of Stratford’s retirement from the helm at Reed & Mackay, Navan executives added that chief executive officer Ofer Ben-David will retain his position with the company.

Cohen said of the matter: “We are also grateful to have Ofer continuing to serve as COO of Navan, since he assumed those responsibilities earlier this year. Ofer has long been a valuable member of our leadership team, and in his new role he continues to leverage his unique engineering and product expertise. Across the company, we have the right leaders in place to execute on our vision and shepherd Navan into its next chapter.”